5 young players who could actually make the Yankees roster
The Yankees front office has made a number of moves this offseason in response to Juan Soto's decision to head across town in free agency. That does not mean there aren't still holes present in manager Aaron Boone's roster.
Those holes will open up chances for several young players to make a lasting impression on the organization in Spring Training. They could even play their way into a big league roster spot come Opening Day. The odds might be stacked against most of the players on this list but each has a credible chance to seize a roster spot.
The team's lack of a clear starter at second or third base (depending on where Jazz Chisholm plays) will give several young players a crack at making the team. Any young southpaw reliever could benefit from the team's failure to add that sort of veteran in free agency. Backup catcher is another sneaky spot on Cashman's roster that might spark a Spring Training battle.
Yankees fans who want to keep an eye on young players who might start the season in the Bronx should watch these five prospects.
1. Jasson Dominguez
It's hard to envision a scenario where Dominguez doesn't start next season as a starter in the Yankees outfield. The only real question is whether or not it's best to deploy him in center field or in left.
The highly-touted prospect has the offensive ceiling required to be a force in the middle of Boone's lineup. He's not going to make any fans forget about Soto next year, but he could grow into a 30-home run player in time. That would provide valuable protection for Aaron Judge.
Dominguez's athleticism also gives him a chance to boost the team's outfield defense. He struggled playing left in limited action down the stretch last season but he has the physical tools required to be an above-average defender in the corner outfield. Ultimately, Dominguez would need to fall flat on his face in Spring Training not to start the year with the big league club.
2. Jorbit Vivas
if the Yankees are really comfortable leaving Jazz Chisholm at third base next season then a middle infielder like Jorbit Vivas could find his way into Boone's starting lineup.
The franchise's No. 17 prospect in 2024 came to New York due to a 40-man roster crunch with the Dodgers. He's got a nice left-handed stroke that could be maximized by leveraging the short right field porch in Yankee Stadium. He doesn't have star potential but he could turn into a decent regular. That's enough to compete for New York's last starting infield spot in 2025.
3. Oswald Peraza
Oswald Peraza outplayed Anthony Volpe in their Spring Training battle before Volpe became the team's starting shortstop. A late injury to Peraza cost him his chance to win the job and he's struggled ever since.
New York hopes a healthy offseason can get Peraza's career back on track. He is a superior defender compared to Vivas but there are real questions about his hit tool. There was hope he could turn into an average hitter which would pair well with his elite glove. This might be his last chance to prove that to the Yankees. He's got an outside chance to win the job at second base but the odds are stack against the former elite prospect.
4. Michael Arias
Michael Arias is an underrated threat to make the Yankees' big league roster because he has already earned a spot on the franchise's 40-man roster. The team acquired him from the Cubs for cash considerations back in January.
The Yankees like the life in Arias' arm out of the bullpen. When he's able to command his full array of pitches he's difficult for hitters to square up. The challenge for Arias is throwing strikes on a consistent basis.
It's easy to envision a scenario where Arias gets hot during Spring Training and parlays that performance into earning a spot in Boone's bullpen. At the very least, he should be one of the first guys called up to the Bronx if injuries befall Boone's bullpen. He may not have a high floor but his ceiling as a bullpen arm makes him a guy to watch for Yankees fans.
5. Jesus Rodriguez
The odds favor Cashman and his staff going with a veteran catcher to serve as Austin Wells' backup in 2025. If they want to roll the dice on a player with more upside then Jesus Rodriguez is the obvious solution.
Rodriguez hasn't played above AA yet but he's raked wherever he's been. He did struggle with a pair of injuries last season but neither should limit his abilty to compete for a roster spot in Spring Training.
The odds favor Rodriguez starting the year in the minors but he could move swiftly through the system if he continues to hit for both average and power. He'll be a guy to watch in the Spring if he starts swining a hot stick down in Florida.