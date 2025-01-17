5 young Premier League attackers who could be the next Cole Palmer
Even before his widely publicized and, at first, eyebrow-raising move from Manchester City to Chelsea in the summer of 2023, Cole Palmer had won it all.
The young man who, today, we recognize as the talisman of Enzo Maresca’s new-look Chelsea, joined the Manchester City academy’s under-8 team in 2010. And in his 13 years wearing sky blue, he proved to possess a footballing ability that more than compensated for what early coaches thought to be a too-slight frame.
He represented England at each respective youth level all along the way — before debuting for Pep Guardiola’s senior side in 2020, at the age of 18. At 21, Palmer collected a treble of trophies — The Premier League, The Champions League, and the FA Cup — as part of Manchester City’s senior squad, and appeared likely to see his minutes increase the following season, just as academy product Phil Foden’s minutes had before him. But three months later, Cole Palmer left.
It was an ambitious move, instigated by Palmer on the basis of wanting more — not just for his trophy case but for himself. A young player volunteering to leave Guardiola’s dominant Manchester City, to join a Chelsea team still in the throes of an identity crisis, was about as risky a move as it gets. But as you likely know, his risk paid off. Cole Palmer has become the essential playmaker of a reborn Chelsea, bagging goals at will, with the calm and confidence of a player who can see the future and already knows he’s scored.
While Palmer continues his ascendency, we look to the attacking players who already seem fit to follow his lead. Because there’s always someone who’s up next.
Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa
One-time Manchester City academy-mate of Cole Palmer — and the inspiration for the latter's now-iconic "cold" celebration — Morgan Rogers is in the midst of a breakout season for Aston Villa. Rogers, unlike Palmer, arrived at his current club via a winding road. He joined City after spending most of his youth career with West Bromwich Albion and was subsequently sent out on three loan spells before a transfer to Middlesbrough. But it was there — in North Yorkshire — where he proved his playmaking prowess and earned a move to Villa.
For Unai Emery this season, he's been a revelation. An incredibly direct dribbler, with a deft touch — he carries the ball with a power that forces defenders to commit, creating space for through balls or setting them up to be wrongfooted by Rogers himself. Carries, assist, goals. No matter what he does, Morgan Rogers is cold.
Ethan Nwaneri, Arsenal
The youngest player on this list, Ethan Nwaneri, got the call when Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka was sidelined with a long-term injury — and he picked up the phone on its first ring. Upon scoring his first Premier League goal in November against Nottingham Forest, Nwaneri became the ninth-youngest goal scorer in league history.
A rapid attacker with the capacity to play across the midfield and front line, Nwaneri could be the key to Arsenal's future — or he could do as Palmer did and make a big move. Smart money is on the former, which will surely have North London feeling hopeful in their quest for a Premier League title in the back half of the season.
Kobbie Mainoo, Manchester United
While rumors of United considering a sale of Kobbie Mainoo — as an appendage of ongoing discussions of the "pure profit" generated by selling academy players — have begun to circulate, the youngster has shown that he'll be an invaluable asset no matter where he lands.
Mainoo stepped onto the pitch for his senior debut in November 2023, and he stepped off of it clutching a "Man of the Match Award." Six months later, he scored the winning goal against rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Big players show up in big moments, and Mainoo is no exception. His quality on the ball and composure under pressure is that which you would expect to see from a veteran, not a teenager. But this teenager already has 10 senior England caps in his locker, with surely more to come.
Harvey Elliott, Liverpool
Harvey Elliott is only 21, but it feels like he's been playing in the Premier League for a decade. To be fair, he's halfway there — making his senior debut for Fulham at the age of 16, then the youngest-ever Premier League player. He debuted for Liverpool, his boyhood club, in 2019 and has since collected a bundle of silverware. But recent injury problems, coupled with the shifting strategic tides of manager Arne Slot, has seen a reduction in playing time for Elliott.
There should be no question about his quality when he's at his best, only how to get him back to it. Is it possible that — in Cole Palmer fashion — a move could unlock this dormant superstar? It will hurt the Kop, to be sure. But for Elliott, it could be career-changing.
Angel Gomes, Lille
Since joining Lille in 2020 from Manchester United, 24-year-old Angel Gomes has been quietly making a case for himself. In August of 2024, interim England manager Lee Carsely took notice and gave Gomes his international debut — a well-earned recognition for a player whose creativity in the midfield and ability to engineer the game far outpaces the opportunities he's been given to this point.
In a post-Bellingham to Real Madrid world, the path for young English players to find success abroad is one being taken more often. That path doesn't always need to wind its way back home, to the Premier League. But for Gomes, it should — another player for whom a move might be the difference between being good and being great.