6 Lions free agents Aaron Glenn can poach after taking Jets coaching gig
By Simon Shortt
It's no secret that when a coordinator leaves to become a head coach, they usually aren't the only person heading out the door. Whether it's other assistant coaches joining their staff or players looking to switch teams, the talent drain doesn't stop with one person. That likely won't be any different for newly named New York Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn as he leaves the Detroit Lions.
Just last season we saw Dan Quinn leave the Dallas Cowboys for the Washington Commanders and bring with him three coaches and four players. All four of those players played at least 500 snaps this season.
Could Aaron Glenn forge a similar path? He has not yet hired an offensive coordinator or the entirety of his staff. So the coaches could come. But multiple players are free agents from the Lions that could follow Glenn over.
1. Levi Onwuzurike, DL
Levi Onwuzurike is the most notable name on this list, and perhaps of all of the Lions' free agents this year. He had a career year in 2024 in terms of snaps played (635) and QB hits (13) and a contract estimate for him from Over The Cap (OTC) and PFF sits at about $8 million per year. Detroit can afford that if they want. OTC projects them to have nearly $47 million in cap space this offseason, but after already extending Alim McNeill and with D.J. Reader and Josh Paschal on the roster, they may view Onwuzurike as expendable.
New York struggled with their second defensive tackle spot all season in 2024. Onwuzurike playing next to Quinnen Williams, and with that rotation of edge rushers, would give Glenn and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks a lot to work with on the defensive line.
2. John Cominsky, DL
If the Jets miss out on Onwuzurike, John Cominsky would be a solid fallback option on the defensive line. Cominsky is a rotation player and more of a defensive end, but after missing a full season in 2024 due to injury he'd be a cheap flier at a position of need.
In two years with Detroit Cominsky hasd 20 QB Hits, seven tackles for loss, and six sacks.
3. Teddy Bridgewater, QB
Let's get weird. The elephant in the room is what happens with Aaron Rodgers & Co. this offseason. The most likely scenario is the Jets and Glenn choosing to move on from the future Hall of Fame quarterback along with wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. In that case, the quarterbacks on this roster are Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis.
Teddy Bridgewater came back to Detroit in the postseason after coaching high school football. Why not join Glenn in New York to be the number three quarterback and coach up Travis while Taylor starts the season?
4. Dan Skipper, OL
Ah — Dan Skipper — beloved backup offensive lineman and occasional "reported eligible" receiver. Skipper most recently made waves for throwing up during one of the famed Dan Campbell locker room speeches.
New York has dealt with a rash of injuries to their offensive line over the years. Veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses are both free agents. Skipper would have a chance to not only provide depth but compete for the right tackle job in camp.
5. Derrick Barnes, LB
Derrick Barnes was another member of the Lions' 2021 draft class who has played a rotational role on the defense. In his first three seasons, he recorded 195 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and four sacks. He went to IR in his fourth season (2024) after just three games.
The Lions linebacker room has gotten crowded since Barnes has been on the team. They drafted a linebacker in 2022 and 2023 who both should be on the team next year.
For New York, they might have a hole at linebacker. C.J. Mosely — a team leader and usual starter — was hurt most of last year. Jamien Sherwood, who played in Mosely's spot, is also a free agent. With Mosely at 32 and coming off of an injury Barnes could find a role with the Jets next year.
6. Kindle Vildor, CB
The story of Kindle Vildor's career is he's good enough to make an NFL team and play, but if he's a starter your team is in trouble. He started his career with the Chicago Bears and played nearly 1,600 snaps over three years before they invested high draft picks into their secondary. Then in 2023 he ended up on the Lions and became a starter even after not joining the team until late in the season.
But after two draft picks, a trade for Carlton Davis, and the signing of Amik Robertson, Vildor was pushed to the side again, and he played just 244 snaps on defense in 2024.
Vildor will likely be looking for a new home again in 2025. And with Detroit's all of a sudden packed DB room, going with Glenn to New York might be a good place to start.