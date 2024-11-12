6 long-term Daniel Jones replacements who would make the Giants even worse
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants need to move on from quarterback Daniel Jones. That has been apparent for quite some time now.
Head coach Brian Daboll indicated Monday that change under center could be coming after the team's bye week. But if Jones is benched that means backup Drew Lock would get the nod and with him being a free agent at the end of the year, he's likely not the fix for the future.
That being said, Lock would be better than quite a few other options the team could consider this offseason, including rookies in the draft. Let's evaluate what the Giants should not do after this year.
2025 NFL Draft picks the Giants should avoid
New York is on a trajectory to hold one of the top five picks in next year's draft, so the following picks would be unlikely at that position. The team should be shopping for Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders with a high pick like that.
But in the scenario where the team repeats what it did in 2023 and wins a couple games it shouldn't, that would slide its draft position to pick No. 6 or worse. In that case, most if not all the top quarterback options will be gone and general manager Joe Schoen might be forced into bolstering the offensive line with the pick (Will Campbell out of LSU, anyone?) Here are some Day 2 or 3 passers the team should avoid.
Carson Beck, Georgia
I understand Beck was fantastic in 2023 for the Dawgs but his 2024 tells a much different story, especially in the turnover column. His 12 interceptions are double his total from last year and there's still three games remaining. New York is dealing with a turnover prone passer in the present, it does not need to be burdened with another one in the future.
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Nussmeier's 21 passing touchdowns this season have been a bright spot in a slightly disappointing year overall for the Tigers. But his 11 interceptions have directly contributed to two huge losses in the SEC. Could Nussmeier be a serviceable backup for New York? Sure, but he's not worth spending a second or third round selection on.
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
I understand the hype around Milroe but we've seen it before with characters like Bryce Young. Is New York willing to take the same risk the Carolina Panthers made in 2023? With Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll's jobs on the line right now, I don't think they stray from safer options in the 2025 Draft.
Free Agency/Trades the Giants should avoid
The team could also decide to explore NFL free agency or make a trade ahead of the draft to find a longer term band-aid quarterback. That would be an inadvisable path to take regardless but here are some serious red flag options.
Zach Wilson, Denver Broncos
Wilson is a free agent after this year and will surely find a home on another NFL team given the success of rookie passer Bo Nix in Denver. But he should not be brought in as the starter for New York this offseason. He has talent, sure, but his turnover problems are just too much to look past. If he had gotten some game action this year and proven he could perform behind a competent offensive line and with some semblance of weapons, then we could talk.
Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Levis won't be come a free agent until 2027 but it's clear Tennessee will also be looking for a new starter in the 2025 Draft or elsewhere after giving up Malik Willis. New York should not even answer the phone if it rings with a Nashville area code. Levis cannot make sound football decisions in crunch time and needs further development, just not at New York's expense.
Sam Howell, Seattle Seahawks
The 24-year-old was traded from Washington to Seattle last offseason ahead of Jayden Daniels arrival in the nation's capital. He's still young and will be a free agent in 2026 but with Geno Smith's tenure in the Pacific Northwest not entirely secure, the Seahawks may want to keep him around. Even so, they'll want draft capital if they think he's not the future of the team. New York shouldn't be giving up anything for unproven talent when they have an opportunity in the 2025 Draft themselves.