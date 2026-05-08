6 must-watch matchups during 2026 WNBA tip-off weekend

The moment has finally come. There was a time, just a few months ago, when we weren't sure we'd be getting a season. One transformational CBA later, followed by a sped-up free agency period, drafts and a whole lot of chaos, the 2026 WNBA season is upon us.

There are so many questions heading into tip-off weekend. Can anyone take down A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces? Which rookies will shine? Which free agency signing will have the most impact on their new squad? It's only a matter of time before we get all the answers. For now, here's the full tip-off weekend lineup, followed by some games you won't want to get off the couch for.

Full WNBA schedule for May 8-10

Matchup Date/Time How to Watch New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun Friday, May 8, 7:30 p.m. ET ION/WNBA League Pass Toronto Tempo vs. Washington Mystics Friday, May 8, 7:30 p.m. ET ION/WNBA League Pass Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries Friday, May 8, 10:00 p.m. ET ION/WNBA League Pass Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings Saturday, May 9, 1:00 p.m. ET ABC/Disney+ Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury Saturday, May 9, 3:30 p.m. ET ABC/Disney+ Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream Saturday, May 9, 8:00 p.m. ET WNBA League Pass Portland Fire vs. Chicago Sky Saturday, May 9, 9:00 p.m. ET NBA TV Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm Sunday, May 10, 1:00 p.m. ET WNBA League Pass Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty Sunday, May 10, 3:00 p.m. ET WNBA League Pass Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces Sunday, May 10, 6:00 p.m. ET USA Network Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury Sunday, May 10, 8:30 p.m. ET WNBA League Pass

Toronto Tempo vs. Washington Mystics (Friday, May 8)

This matchup is the young vs. the young, except these squads are two different kinds of young. The Tempo is one of two new teams joining the WNBA this season. While their roster is full of veterans, this will be our first real look at what this emerging franchise has built. On the other hand, the Washington Mystics are a more inexperienced roster, the youngest team in the league, age-wise. Some of the NCAA's most recent stars are all there: Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Lauren Betts, Angela Dugalić, Rori Harmon. We will also be getting the regular season introduction of Georgia Amoore, who missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL.

Both teams obviously want to win their first game of the season, for different reasons. Toronto is looking to start its inaugural season off on the right foot, hopefully setting them up for the type of success the 2025 Golden State Valkyries had. Washington is looking to prove that their young roster can compete with the best of the league.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings (Saturday, May 9)

This is likely the most anticipated game of the weekend. We'll be watching the previous four No. 1 overall draft picks go head-to-head. We know Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark have on-court chemistry. With Clark playing her first regular-season WNBA game since July of last year, we can expect her to come out swinging. For Dallas, we also know Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd know how to play together. Fans are undoubtedly excited to see how it translates to the WNBA.

Both squads also had a couple of great signings during free agency. Monique Billings will make her Fever debut, while Alanna Smith, depending on injury, could make her Wings debut. I expect this game to be fast-paced and exciting with lots of production from all the first picks. They faced off during the preseason, and Dallas walked away with a 95-80 victory.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury (Saturday, May 9)

Who wouldn't be excited for a little WNBA Finals rematch to open up the season? It will also happen to be Vegas' ring night. Kahleah Copper says the Mercury is, understandably, going into this game with extra motivation. She told reporters, "Tell me what you think. We just got swept, you would have some motivation too, right?" She continued, "That's normal. That's just basketball."

Both squads are looking to have successful seasons again this year, and that starts with this opener. Vegas was able to keep its core group and even add a superstar in Chennedy Carter. Phoenix will be without Satou Sabally, who signed with New York in the offseason, but expect Copper and Alyssa Thomas to do what they do best and show out.

Portland Fire vs. Chicago Sky (Saturday, May 9)

While both expansion teams took different strategic routes, the Portland Fire are, like the Tempo, looking to start their inaugural season in the win column. We'll see players like Bridget Carleton, Carla Leite and Luisa Geiseloder at the helm. It could be difficult against this new and improved Chicago Sky squad. They had an incredibly successful offseason. Angel Reese was traded away, but they brought in 9-time All-Star Skylar Diggins, Dijonai Carrington, Azurá Stevens, Rickea Jackson and Natasha Cloud. It will be very interesting to see how this squad meshes as the season progresses; it all starts against the Fire on Saturday.

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty (Sunday, May 10)

As I mentioned before, this Mystics team is young. While that might make a lot of people write them off, I believe it could end up being their greatest strength by the end of the season. Their second matchup of the season, against the New York Liberty, will be a great test for this Washington Squad. The Liberty managed to keep their core three players, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones. They also brought in Satou Sabally. It's no secret they're an expected powerhouse near the top of every preseason ranking. But I'll be watching this game to see how the Mystics keep up with the Liberty; it will be a great indicator of where they're at early in the season and areas where they can improve, even if New York is a little banged up right now.

Honorable Mention: Seattle Storm vs. Golden State Valkyries (Friday, May 8)

I couldn't keep this one off the list, simply because of the Flau'Jae Johnson factor. I believe she ended up exactly where she is meant to be, and I doubt there's any ill will, but the Golden State Valkyries did trade Johnson away at the draft. Nonetheless, I'm sure she'd love to start her WNBA career off with a win. She showed out in the preseason and is expected to get heavy playing minutes in Seattle. Johnson might be the rookie I'm most looking forward to watching play this season. She and the Storm will face off against a Valkyries team that acquired Gabby Williams in the offseason and held onto Gabby Williams and Kayla Thornton. It will be exciting to see how the Valks can build off their 2025 inaugural success.

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