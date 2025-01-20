6 stars who should be on the cover of EA College Football 26
By John Buhler
With the 2024 college football season finally coming to an end on Monday night, most of us have turned our attention to next year. While we should have an exciting College Football Playoff National Championship Game between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 8 Ohio State on our hands, everybody else has moved on to 2025. One of the best ways to get ready for next season is EA College Football.
After a decade of not having a college football video game to be played, Electronic Arts took it to heart to make sure its return installment would be worth writing home about. From what I have heard, everyone who plays video games seems to love EA College Football. While it has been years since I had a gaming console, I do have a few candidates in mind who I would like to be featured on the cover.
EA College Football 25 featured Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on the cover. In the deluxe edition, we saw Edwards, Ewers and Hunter joined by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins being the most identifiable on the cover.
So with all that in mind, here are my six best guesses as to who could be on the cover for next season.
6. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
It might be pushing it, but I could understand. Because of his last name and the team he plays for, Texas quarterback Arch Manning may find himself on the cover next season in some capacity. He would be by far and away the most unproven player to be on the cover. Given that he is not likely to turn pro after the 2025 college football season, I would say that his inclusion is merely a dark horse.
That being said, this is a video game after all. We know that Texas will be good again next year. We also know that Manning can run quite a bit. With his five-star acclaim, he might be able to really spin it in the video game. However, he was one of the last players to agree to have his name, image and likeness featured in this game. He may win the popularity contest, but his inclusion would be a reach.
If Manning is ever featured on the cover of EA College Football, it would be for 2027, and by himself.
5. LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier
Expect for there to be at least one quarterback on the cover of EA College Football, definitely two, and almost certainly three if we were to do the deluxe edition concept again where it features six players of note. One player who may be just good enough to get the most out of his name, image and likeness would have to be LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. He has been in college for a long time.
Nussmeier certainly looked the part at times last year in his first season as the Bayou Bengals starting quarterback as a future first-round pick. With his father Doug's NFL pedigree and coaching chops, I would venture to guess that we really see Nussmeier blossom and flourish in what will probably be his final season of college football. Big name, big brand, big arm. This all makes sense.
Nussmeier is not my favorite to appear on the cover by himself, but he could be part of an ensemble.
4. Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar
After last season's triumphant success in the College Football Playoff, I would be utterly shocked if we did not see a Penn State player as part of the ensemble cast on the deluxe edition. While I think either running back of note between Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton could look great on the cover, I would be lying to you if I did not think starting quarterback Drew Allar had the upper hand.
Like LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Allar is a big name playing for a big school with a ton of NFL upside. He might be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Then again, did we not say the same thing about Carson Beck entering his final season at Georgia. His draft stock took such a hit that he decided to transfer to Miami for NIL and girlfriend reasons. Right now, Allar is still incredibly easily to root for.
Allar is a decent candidate to be on the cover, but I still like three players to get on it over him today.
3. Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs
With Ohio State being a massive brand and being one of the two teams taking part in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, you have to believe that one of their best players would be in consideration to be on the cover. My biggest concern is not a matter of if Ohio State ends up with a featured cover athlete, but rather who. I think it would be Caleb Downs over Jeremiah Smith.
The reasons why I picked Downs over Smith are two-fold. One, having a defensive player on the cover would be a huge step in the right direction for celebrating the entire sport of college football as a whole. Downs is just that at safety, whereas Smith plays wide receiver. The second reason is Downs becomes draft eligible after next season, while Smith still needs to play in college for two more years.
Give it time, but I would be shocked if Smith and Arch Manning are not featured candidates for 2027.
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love
I think it would be an absolute travesty is EA College Football 26 did not include Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love on the deluxe cover. In far, I would argue he might actually be the pick to appear on the cover all by himself to start this season. As is the case with Caleb Downs out of Ohio State, I have a hard time seeing a returning player of note from Notre Dame not being in consideration for it.
What serves Love more than Downs to be the guy for the next installment of the video game franchise is the position he plays. Football may be a quarterback-driven sport, but having a running back with explosive playmaking ability who can do it all is what college football is all about. Love might be my pick to win the Doak Walker next season. It is crazy that he is still only a teenager, folks!
Notre Dame's national brand plus Love's breakaway speed equals him being on the cover next fall.
1. South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers
You know what? I am going out on a limb by saying that South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers should be the featured cover athlete on EA College Football 26. I understand that he will only be a redshirt sophomore next season, as well as a strong candidate to return to school beyond just next year. To me, Sellers has the potential to be college football's next Cam Newton.
Sellers needs to get better as a passer, but he got better with every start he made under center for the Gamecocks last year. I would fully expect for South Carolina to be a playoff contender again next season. The only difference is most people thought last year's team would struggle to achieve bowl eligibility. Instead, they went 9-3 with an outside shot at making the playoff. Sellers is a budding star.
Although he may be a better candidate for it in 2027, Sellers might be the most fun guy to play with.