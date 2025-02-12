7-foot center spurns Pacers chooses Luka Doncic, LeBron and the Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made a significant upgrade at the center position.
Alex Len, who was once tied to the Indiana Pacers after being waived by the Washington Wizards ended up joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Indianapolis Star reporter Dustin Dopirak revealed the mutual interest, before the signing and after the trade to bring in Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams was rescinded.
The Lakers set their eyes on another big man
The Kings traded Alex Len as part of a three-team deal with the Grizzlies, which also involved Marcus Smart. However, the Wizards ultimately waived Len, making him one of the best options in a limited pool of bigs on the buyout market. He was initially linked with the Pacers but that would have been a deep bench opportunity.
Since acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers have been eager to add a quality big man. Mark Williams was the primary target the Lakers had their eyes on. However, the trade was rescinded, which forced the Lakers to pivot.
Alex Len, who was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2013 drafts, has spent his NBA career with several teams, notably the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings.
Though his numbers don't immediately stand out — 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per gam — for his career, Len is a serviceable big man who could provide veteran leadership and give the Lakers valuable minutes.
Considering the Lakers are lacking up front, with their current rotation that consists of Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko, Len will instantly provide an upgrade with his size and experience and give the Lakers another insider presence to pair with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.