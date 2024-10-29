7 Top 25 teams under the most pressure to win in Week 10
By John Buhler
We as college football fans are so overdue. This season has given us a lot of interesting discussion points with the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams. It has prevented head coaches of underperforming Power Four teams from punting on their head coaches prematurely, as many of them are still technically alive to make the expanded playoff. There has been one downside...
For whatever reason, we have just not had a weekend defined by the upset yet. Yes, there will occasionally be a team going down to a team we thought they were better than, only to often realize the contrary. We have had several ranked-on-ranked matchups, but that is just par for the course when it comes to league play and the AP Top 25 Poll still being so incredibly Power Four-centric.
So what I want to do today is identify seven games in which I think the pressure might get the better team to crack. This list also includes a pair of ranked-on-ranked matchups were a top-25 team is guaranteed to lose. All four of these teams are facing some to considerable pressure, but only two will add another win in the win column after this weekend. There is also the trap game component, too.
Let's start with a one-loss team who cannot afford a second loss in conference play this weekend.
7. No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats at Houston Cougars
It may not seem like a pressure-packed event, but there is no way that the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats can lose on the road to a 3-5 Houston Cougars team and anything good come out of it for K-State. The Wildcats are still very much alive to make it to Arlington out of the Big 12, but a second conference loss would put Colorado, a team who they beat, ahead of them in the Big 12 standings.
Kansas State's only loss so far this season was to BYU, a team that might be the creme de la creme of the Big 12. The Wildcats may end up losing to Iowa State in Farmageddon at the end of the regular season, but they way it would look to lose to a team that is not likely going to a bowl in Houston would absolutely ruin their playoff chances. Kansas State is only a two-score favorite on the road to U of H.
K-State should win this game over the Cougars comfortably, but it does give off real trap game vibes.
6. No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Next up would have to be Kansas State's Farmageddon rival Iowa State. The Cyclones are tied with Clemson for the No. 11 ranking this week. Iowa State is 7-0, but has looked shaky at times in recent Big 12 games vs. Baylor and UCF. The worst part about the Clones' Week 10 game is they are going up against a desperate Texas Tech team that is trying to prove itself. The Red Raiders are 5-3 so far.
Iowa State may be a multi-score favorite at home, but weird things tend to happen late in the season at Jack Trice. Sometimes it is in the favor of the Cyclones. Other times it is anything but that. The reason why I have this game slotted just ahead of Kansas State going to Houston is that there is a chance that Iowa State plays tight at home. The other point to remember is Texas Tech is also better.
Iowa State may be favored in all of its remaining games, but they are playing like a team who may lose.
5. No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels at Arkansas Razorbacks
This one is tricky as well. For No. 19 Ole Miss, the Rebels need to win out to have any realistic shot at making the playoff at 10-2 (6-2). The loss to LSU in Magnolia is fine, but losing to Kentucky during homecoming is looking worse by the week. With Georgia looming large in a few weeks, Ole Miss cannot afford to fall into the barbecue pit that is Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Yessir! Arkansas has a very good chance to roast the Rebels alive during the Nutt Bowl. Houston never has a problem with the outcome of this game, but a third SEC loss probably means the end of the line for Lane Kiffin in Oxford. This was Ole Miss' season to contend for a championship. If the Rebels suffer a third loss before the Georgia game, Kiffin may be looking to go work somewhere else.
Ole Miss is only a touchdown favorite over Arkansas. Look for the Hogs to keep this one extra close.
4. No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks
I almost did not include this one, but after further consideration, I would be a fool not to. Texas A&M is coming off arguably its best win since joining the SEC last week. The Aggies pivoted off Conner Weigman at quarterback in favor of Marcel Reed, and never looked back vs. LSU. It would be a real shame if the last undefeated team in conference play lost at its former cross-divisional rival's place.
Texas A&M is essentially a field-goal favorite on the road at South Carolina. While the Gameocks may not achieve bowl eligibility because of their brutal schedule, they are playing so hard for head coach Shane Beamer. The defensive line is one of the best in football. They can run the ball with conviction. While throwing the ball is not their forte, neither is Texas A&M. These teams remind me of each other.
A South Carolina road loss would make the Texas game a must-win for the A&M to make the playoff.
3. No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan State Spartans
Oh, no. It's a trap! You betcha. I am not saying that the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers are going to fall into the Sarlacc, but this is my bona-fide Admiral Akbar Trap Game of the Week. IU is 8-0 and is the talk of the college football world. They have to play a traditional rival on the road in the feisty, but not quite there Michigan State Spartans. Sparty needs two win two of its final four games to be bowl eligibile.
Everybody knows about the Ohio State coming up on Indiana's schedule in a few weeks. While we have glossed over the Michigan game a bit, this is the other one on the schedule for Indiana, besides beating Purdue's brains in for the Old Oaken Bucket. The fact Indiana is only a one-score favorite over Michigan State in East Lansing scares me. It would be a bad time for the Hoosiers to finally stumble.
If IU gets to 9-0 with a convincing win over Sparty, I will be convinced that they can win the Big Ten.
2. No. 20 SMU Mustangs vs. No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers
We have finally arrived at the first of two ranked-on-ranked games. The No. 20 SMU Mustangs may be two spots back of the No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers, but the Ponies home favorites by a little more than a touchdown over Pitt. The Panthers are coming off an absolute bludgeoning of Syracuse last Thursday. Nobody outside of Western Pennsylvania respects them, which is perfect for Pat Narduzzi.
SMU also has not lost in ACC play yet, as the Mustangs' lone defeat was to BYU by three points back in early September. If SMU wins this game to get to 8-1, it strengthens the Ponies' chances of getting to Charlotte considerably. Pitt would then need to beat Clemson to stave off playoff elimination. With SMU laying a touchdown at home, I would say that they are under far more pressure than Pittsburgh.
No matter what happens in this game, both would still be in line to win the ACC, but a win is a must.
1. No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions
I don't think any team faces more pressure this weekend that one-loss No. 4 Ohio State having to travel to State College to face undefeated No. 3 Penn State. If the Buckeyes lose to the nail in their hammer vs. nail rivalry, it pretty much knocks them out of contention to get to Indianapolis. It would make the Indiana game in a few weeks a must-win if the Buckeyes were to make the expanded playoff.
Penn State is under pressure as well in this game for a few reasons. One, Ohio State has owned James Franklin historically. Two, it puts the Nittany Lions behind the eight ball to make it to Indianapolis. And three, if they fail to get to Indy, would they still make the playoff at a very James Franklin 10-2? Regardless, all the pressure is on Ohio State because a loss would be detrimental.
The winner of this game will be elated, while the loser of this Big Ten battle will be so very crestfallen.