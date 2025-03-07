76ers coming to the same realization Lakers, Mavs fans know all too well thanks to Quentin Grimes

It'd be hard for things to be going worse for Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks, as their poor front office decisions seem to be catching up with them — quickly.

In the fallout of the Luka Dončic trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers managed to snag Quentin Grimes from the Mavs in a much less publicized move.

Since arriving in Philly, Grimes has stepped up his play with Joel Embiid out for the remainder of the season, and other stars on the poster are not living up to expectations.

With standout performances, his emergence has given the Sixers fans something to be excited about in a season of misfortune. It also seems to be another massive blunder made by the Dallas Mavericks general manager.

There was no reason for Dallas to trade Grimes

While losing Grimes may not be the biggest misstep Dallas has made in the past month, losing a quality role player of his caliber for no reason at all is just another baffling mistake from Harrison.

Grimes, who is averaging 16.8 points per game on 50% shooting from the field in Philly, is proving what most NBA fans already know: when given the minutes, he is a capable scorer and quality NBA player — the kind of player Dallas could really use right now.

Since the trade deadline, the already-depleted Mavericks have been dealt injuries to seemingly all of their best players, including Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, who are both out for extended periods..

At 32-31, the Mavericks are holding on to their Play-In spot for dear life. Clubs like the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers are hot on their tail, and could overtake them in the standings if the Mavs freefall continues. With so few healthy players, that seems likely.