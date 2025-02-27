76ers committed to torturing fanbase with insane Joel Embiid stance

It feels like nothing has gone the Philadelphia 76ers' way this season. Think about it: Paul George and Joel Embiid missed the team's home opener due to injury, only for Tyrese Maxey to go down right after the duo returned. Just when rookie Jared McCain started to emerge as a bright spot, his season-ending injury sent the team right back to square one.

With the team’s "big three" constantly rotating in and out of the lineup, this Sixers season has felt like a never-ending cycle of uncertainty. But now, the situation surrounding one of those three in particular has delivered the worst news yet for Philadelphia fans.

Philadelphia’s hesitation to pull the plug with Joel Embiid could cost it dearly

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the 76ers aren’t ready to give up on this season — at least not yet. Despite their struggles, the organization still sees Joel Embiid as the face of the franchise and isn’t rushing into a decision about his future.

“Philadelphia insists that it isn't pulling any cord out of its plug just yet. It still views Embiid as its franchise cornerstone. Season-ending surgery isn't necessarily the destined outcome for Embiid either, sources said.”

Even after suffering their ninth straight loss to the New York Knicks, dropping their record to 20-38, Philly remains just 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final Play-In Tournament spot. However, Embiid’s health is arguably the worst it’s ever been: He’s already missed months at a time, struggles to play in back-to-back games, and when he does suit up, it’s clear he’s a step slower on both ends of the court.

The decision to keep pushing through this season could ultimately backfire. Philadelphia’s first-round pick is top-six protected this summer, meaning if that if the team finishes with a record outside of that range, the pick goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder — a nightmare scenario that would only strengthen the Western Conference’s best team.

Recent reports have suggested meniscus replacement surgery as a potential option for Embiid, allowing him to fully recover and return stronger in the 2025-26 season. But with the 76ers hesitant to shut him down, they may be risking his long-term health for a slim shot at the postseason.

At this point, the 76ers must decide: fight for a Play-In spot with a depleted roster, or prioritize Embiid’s future and regroup for next season? Right now, it feels like they’re choosing the wrong battle.