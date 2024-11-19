Sure sounds like 76ers were a complete mess after another loss to the Heat
The Philadelphia 76ers hit a new low last night, losing 106-89 to the Miami Heat. But it wasn’t just the scoreline that had fans reeling. After the game, it took the Sixers over an hour to address the media, a clear sign of turmoil within the team.
“We just had a little meeting, it took a little bit longer to get here,” Nick Nurse said post-game. “I won’t get into any specifics of that meeting, but happy to answer any questions about the game.”
The 76ers have now fallen to 2-11 to open the season, tied for the worst record in the league, and have lost nine of their last 10 games. Despite dealing with multiple injuries throughout the big three of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid, the team can’t seem to get their head straight in one of the most disastrous starts to an NBA season so far.
The Philadelphia 76ers need to shake things up in a huge way
Joel Embiid, usually the team's cornerstone, had a historically poor showing. For the first time in his career, he failed to attempt a single free throw, finishing with just 11 points in 31 minutes. Embiid’s sluggish play and lack of impact have been glaring, with the team winless in games where he has played significant minutes this season. His fitness and ability to contribute at both ends of the floor are coming under intense scrutiny.
Veteran guard Kyle Lowry has underperformed, contributing just 6.2 points per game in a diminished role. Meanwhile, rookie Jared McCain has been a revelation in his limited starting opportunities, averaging 27.6 points over three games. The stark contrast in their production raises questions about whether the Sixers need to lean more heavily on their younger talent to ignite some form of resurgence.
The numbers tell a grim story: the 76ers rank dead last in points, field goal percentage, defensive rebounds, and assists per game. Whether it’s a lack of chemistry, poor execution, or systemic flaws in Nurse's game plan, the team is failing across the board.
“You can only find out until we play another game, see when we get to practice, and see what the level of focus and energy is like…I think they were very attentive and communicative.” Nurse responded when asked if his players were receiving the message.
The Sixers face a critical juncture. Nick Nurse’s comments about the team's focus and energy level hint at a disconnect between the coaching staff and players. Beyond tactical adjustments, there may need to be deeper organizational decisions, including potentially reevaluating Embiid’s long-term role.
Time is running out for the Sixers to salvage their season, and every game adds more pressure to make drastic changes.