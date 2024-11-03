76ers' disaster start to season gets uglier after Joel Embiid altercation with reporter
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia 76ers aren't having the start they had envisioned following their offseason. The team is without their star players, Paul George and Joel Embiid, both of whom are dealing with injuries. When it comes to Embiid, the team is making sure the star is 100-percent before returning as he deals with minor swelling in his surgically repaired left knee.
On Saturday, the 76ers lost 124-107 to the Memphis Grizzlies without both Embiid and George in the game. With that, the 76ers are now 1-4 on the year. But it's what took place after the game that has gotten everyone's attention in the NBA.
Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer posted after the game that after the loss, Embiid "assaulted a reporter in the locker room." With fans stunned by the latter portion of Pompey's post, fans were wondering what exactly happened and what started it.
ESPN senior NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Embiid had gotten into a confrontation with a columnist, who referenced his late brother and his son in a column. Charania notes that Embiid shoved the columnist, but no punches were thrown.
Joel Embiid shoved columnist over referencing late brother in column
The column in question comes from Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer, which was titled, "Joel Embiid disrespects the Sixers, the game, its greats, and himself. Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are right to rip him." Hayes mentioned Embiid's son, Arthur, who was named after his little brother who died in an automobile accident in Cameroon during the star's rookie season in 2014.
Below are the comments from Hayes in question, which have been removed from the column altogether:
"Joel Embiid consistently points to the birth of his son, Arthur, as the major inflection point in his basketball career. He often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother, who tragically died in an automobile accident when Embiid was in his first year as a 76er.
"Well, in order to be great at your job, you first have to show up for work. Embiid has been great at just the opposite. Now, in his 11th season, he consistently has been in poor condition. This poor conditioning apparently seems to have delayed his debut this season."
Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports detailed what took place inside the locker room during his outlet's postgame show. Neubeck said that Embiid was sitting by his locker and once he saw Hayes, they began getting into a verbal back-and-forth.
Neubeck says that Embiid told Hayes, "You can say I suck, you can say whatever you want about me as a player. Don’t ever put my dead brother’s name in your mouth." The two got into another verbal back-and-forth and 90 seconds later, Embiid shoved Hayes and team security stepped in, per Neubeck.
ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne reports that Embiid shoved Hayes' shoulder. Embiid went to his locker before leaving.
An NBA spokesperson told ESPN that they are "aware of the reports of an incident in the Sixers locker room this evening and are commencing an investigation."