76ers fans should be over the moon about latest Giannis update

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo may be one step closer to a trade.

ESPN reporter Shams Charania revealed earlier today that the two-time MVP is open to exploring potential fits outside Milwaukee. It is sad news for Bucks fans, as Giannis has given his heart and soul to the franchise throughout the years.

While Bucks fans are bracing for the potential departure of arguably the best player in franchise history, the Bucks' East Coast rivals, particularly the Philadelphia 76ers, should be throwing a parade about this news as it not only shifts the power balance in the East.

Giannis hitting the trade market would be huge for the 76ers

Almost every team in the NBA would at least kick the tires on a Giannis trade if he was officially available. The 76ers probably couldn't make the most compelling offer, but with Paul George's contract, potentially a top-5 pick in this year's draft and talented young players like Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes, they could be in the mix.

If fit is something that matters to Giannis, the 76ers could be especially appealing, as they're one of the few teams that could offer him a legitimate chance to chase a title and offer enough to get the Bucks on board.

And, even if they don't land Giannis, seeing him traded to the West could open the door for them to surge back to the top of the East.

The 76ers made drastic changes last offseason, with their significant addition being Paul George and the massive extension of former MVP big Joel Embiid. However, several key injuries would derail their season.

They finished with a record of 24-58 last season and were among the worst teams in the league. They'll prepare for the offseason, where they will likely get a high pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Now, with Antetokounmpo's possible exit from Milwaukee, a healthier 76ers team could regain its reputation as a top team in the conference after a rather forgettable year, and they have one less team to go through.

The 76ers still have a talented roster, and when they can still possibly give some of the better teams in the East a run for their money, Maxey is still one of the exciting young guards in the NBA, and George would have a lot to prove after last year's disappointment.

Interestingly, despite having the best players in the conference, the Bucks and 76ers never met in the postseason during Antetokounmpo's tenure with the franchise.