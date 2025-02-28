76ers finally take the only right step to protect Joel Embiid — and the tank

It’s official: the Philadelphia 76ers are shutting down Joel Embiid for the remainder of the season, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

While this decision may not come as a surprise to fans, it officially ends any lingering hope that Embiid could return in the next month and a half. His 2024-25 campaign ends a total disappointment, as he played just 19 games — the fewest of his career — averaging 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds on 44.4% shooting from the field.

A season full of setbacks

Philadelphia’s season has been nothing short of a disaster, plagued by injuries and setbacks from the very beginning. Embiid’s knee issues started immediately after a failed surgery delayed his return, and despite playing in a few early-season games, he never looked fully recovered.

His return on November 12 against the New York Knicks was underwhelming, and as the season progressed, off-court distractions piled up.

From publicly refusing to play in back-to-back games to performing handstands during practice while still listed as injured, Embiid's actions raised some questions about his commitment, and even more about the team’s handling of his recovery. As reports surfaced that he was receiving daily knee injections to remain "questionable" for games, the 76ers finally made the logical decision to shut him down and prioritize his long-term health.

Check out NBA 99, FanSided’s list of the 99 best players in the NBA. These rankings are a living project, updated regularly throughout the year, exploring how each player has carved out their NBA niche and how it is evolving over time. If you love the list, share it! If you hate it, even more reason to share it!

What’s next for the 76ers?

With Embiid out, the 76ers appear to be fully embracing the tank, hoping to retain their top-six protected first-round pick. Though they initially aimed for the final Play-In Tournament spot, pushing forward with an injury-riddled roster would only jeopardize their lottery odds — especially with the chance to draft Duke sensation Cooper Flagg.

Currently, the 76ers hold the league’s sixth-worst record and are enduring a nine-game losing streak, placing them 12th in the Eastern Conference. They remain 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot, but with their focus shifting to the draft, it may be wise to rest Paul George and avoid further injuries.

Embiid’s future in Philadelphia

With discussions surrounding a possible meniscus replacement surgery, Embiid’s long-term health remains the franchise’s biggest concern. Philadelphia’s medical staff is exploring every option, knowing that his recovery will play a crucial role in the team’s future plans.

Embiid is under contract through 2028, having recently signed a three-year, $193 million extension. While he remains the face of the franchise, questions will continue to loom about whether his body can hold up for the remainder of his deal — or if the 76ers will eventually have to consider a future without him.