76ers, Joel Embiid continue to have coal stuffed down their stocking on Christmas Day
By Lior Lampert
As Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers ostensibly begin showing signs of life, things nearly took another bizarrely drastic turn to their season from hell.
Given how things have gone for him and the 76ers, Embiid hurt himself during pregame warmups in the most absurd yet unfortunately fitting way possible. He backed into a security rope on a nonchalant one-legged stepback jumper and appeared to be reaching for his ankle in pain.
Embiid eventually headed to the locker room afterward because of the freak incident, though he rejoined his teammates (albeit not synchronously) ahead of the contest. Fortunately, the superstar big man was ready for tip-off on Christmas Day against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Thankfully, Embiid avoided any serious issues. But he almost sucked all of the holiday spirit out of 76ers fans everywhere with yet another wacky injury. The seven-time All-Star is already dealing with a sinus fracture and has been in and out of the lineup because of a nagging knee ailment.
Describing Philly's 2024-25 campaign as cursed may severely understate their current state of affairs. Embiid's latest scare cruelly epitomizes how tough the sledding has been for the seven-footer and the Sixers. Yet, for whatever it's worth, he escaped unscathed and remained in the starting lineup versus Boston.
Availability (or lack thereof) has been a recurring theme surrounding Embiid throughout his career, especially this year. Excluding the Yuletide showcase, he's appeared in eight contests this season. All the Philadelphia faithful wants for Christmas is to see the 30-year-old stay healthy and on the court.
Averaging 20.6, 6.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per game on .417/.212/.945 shooting splits, Embiid has struggled, at least by his lofty standards. Physically, he's yet to regain MVP-caliber form. Every time the stud five seems to be turning the corner, a setback arises.