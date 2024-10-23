76ers, Joel Embiid could find themselves in trouble with NBA amid investigation
The NBA tipped off last night in what was an exciting start to the 2024 season. Well, for everyone except Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 76ers are potentially at risk for an investigation involving player participation of All-NBA center Joel Embiid, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
This report comes ahead of Philadelphia’s opening game of the season tonight. Embiid, who has been ruled as out in Philadelphia’s first three games, is reportedly recovering from a knee injury.
So, a player who is historically prone to injury, and is listed as currently injured, is sitting out of a game. And the NBA responds by launching an investigation? But why?
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy
NBA investigating 76ers for Joel Embiid being ruled out of season-opener
The NBA appears to be cracking down on load management. That is, benching essential healthy players, so they can remain in good condition for the rest of the season. Load management is most common when a team is playing an “easier” matchup, in which they wouldn’t necessarily need whoever it is they are benching.
Load management itself isn’t a problem. It becomes a problem when it starts to affect the game itself, which extends to the success of a team, and the satisfaction of its fans. Imagine buying a ticket to see your favorite player, just to see them sitting out when they could be playing. In fact, Charania notes that as part of the player participation policy, the league can review if a superstar player misses a nationally televised game.
But is that the case in this scenario?
Embiid sat out a majority of the 2023 season, playing only 39 games, with Philadelphia citing his knee injury. Philadelphia has commonly practiced load management with Embiid specifically for his susceptibility to injury.
Sources tell ESPN that benching Embiid is largely a strategy to keep him healthy for the postseason.
“If I had to guess, I would probably never play back-to-backs for the rest of my career,” Embiid told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.