76ers projected draft pick could undo the only positive from this cursed season

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the Philadelphia 76ers have endured one of the most cursed seasons in recent memory. Coming into the 2024-25 season, they were projected as serious contenders — their best championship outlook in five years. But instead of competing for a title, they’ve been derailed by injuries to their entire Big Three — Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid — who have rarely shared the court together.

And just when it seemed like there was a silver lining, disaster struck again. Rookie Jared McCain looked like a rising star, averaging 19.1 points on 45 percent shooting in November, making an early case for Rookie of the Year. Then, he tore his meniscus, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

With their title hopes gone, the Sixers have shifted their focus. Instead of pushing for the playoffs, Daryl Morey has prioritized reclaiming their 2025 first-round draft pick, which they’ll retain only if it lands in the top six. That pick could be their best chance at salvaging this lost season — and all signs point to Texas freshman Tre Johnson as their target.

Tre Johnson: A perfect fit for Philadelphia?

Johnson, a 6’6” freshman guard from Texas, has put together a standout season, earning:

SEC Rookie of the Year

SEC All-Freshman Team

All-SEC honors

Averaging 19.8 points on 42.7 percent shooting across 34.6 minutes per game, he has already established himself as one of the most lethal offensive weapons in the draft class.

What makes him an ideal fit for the Sixers?

Three-Level Scoring: Johnson can create his own shot in multiple ways — off the dribble, on the catch, or driving to the rim.

Clutch Factor: He has already built a reputation for hitting big shots in high-pressure moments.

Win-Now Mentality: Despite being a freshman, he has the mindset and skill set of an NBA-ready contributor.

Although Texas fell short of making the NCAA Tournament, getting upset by Xavier in the First Four, Johnson’s stock remains high.

Given that Jared McCain made an immediate impact before his injury, there’s reason to believe Johnson could do the same. Quentin Grimes has also been a bright spot, proving that young talent can thrive in Philly’s system.

While Johnson may not start right away, he has all the tools to become a long-term cornerstone for the Sixers — a dynamic combo guard who can help reshape their future alongside McCain and Maxey.

For a franchise that has faced constant setbacks, Tre Johnson could be the spark they desperately need.