A classic Brian Cashman mistake signs with perfect organization to revive his career
We're still waiting for Hot Stove season to really get cranking, but we finally got at least something to talk about on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Milwaukee Brewers have signed right-handed pitcher Deivi Garcia to a Minor League deal, giving him a chance to compete for a spot at the back of the team's rotation or (more likely) in the bullpen.
Just looking at his recent numbers, those chances would seem to be pretty slim. Garcia spent this past season with the Chicago White Sox organization, where he put up a 6.18 ERA over 51 innings in Triple-A and an even uglier 7.07 mark in 14 innings at the Major League level.
But once upon a time, Garcia was a rising star in the New York Yankees farm system, among the better pitching prospects in all of baseball. After a promising big-league cameo in 2020, he seemed to be the future of the team's rotation. An attempted mechanics change that offseason set him back, though, and he was never the same after that, moving to the bullpen before being waived in August of 2020. Maybe Garcia will never be able to recapture that old upside, but Milwaukee has developed a reputation for revitalizing pitching careers recently (just look at what Frankie Montas did down the stretch), so if he's going to figure it out, he's landed in the right place.
