A dark horse team could keep Davante Adams from Packers reunion

Davante Adams returning to the Packers for the 2025 campaign has a certain romance to it for fans in Green Bay. But unfortunately for GM Brian Gutekunst and the team's front office, another suitor is prepared to jump in the mix when the New York Jets inevitably part ways with the veteran wideout.

Brock Vierra of SI has the exclusive story that Adams is also interested in playing for the Los Angeles Rams once New York sets him free. Los Angeles clearly has a need at wide receiver given their desire to trade Cooper Kupp. They did hand Tutu Atwell a one-year, $10 million deal on Thursday, but they still have more work to do to rebuild their receiver room, and Adams could be exactly the sort of veteran possession receiver to pair with Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua.

Rams loom as team that could thwart Davante Adams-Packers reunion

It's important to note that the Rams haven't expressed any concrete interest in signing Adams at this point. That could change in the coming days, but there's no guarantee Los Angeles will want to add another veteran to their group.

Interestingly, the Packers might also choose to pass on Adams once he hits the open market. They need a true, No. 1 X receiver who can take the top off of opposing secondaries. Adams is not that kind of player at this point in his career; he still can produce like an above-average No. 2 option, but Green Bay has several receivers of that quality on their current depth chart.

Adams will likely need to wait on other wide receiver rooms before he's going to find a home this offseason. A Kupp trade will need to come together before the Rams make any meaningful changes to their pass-catching group. A team like the Packers might prefer to wait until after the draft to "settle" on a secondary option like Adams, especially with names like DK Metcalf now available via trade.

If a team does come forward with a significant offer early in free agency then have a chance to win the race to sign Adams before any type of bidding war ensues. Time will tell if the Packers or Rams are willing to make that kind of offer.