A-Day reports tell Alabama fans everything they need to know about Tide's QB battle

Alabama modified its spring game and while it wasn’t in its traditional format, it did provide second-year coach Kalen DeBoer the chance to see his new quarterback room with Jalen Milroe gone to the NFL.

There was a microscope on the Crimson Tide and what their quarterback room would look like. DeBoer opted to focus on the current quarterbacks and not dip into the transfer portal to fill out the need. DeBoer was left with redshirt junior Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell.

Despite Simpson not having a lot of in-game experience, he does bring experience in general as a redshirt junior. He’s also been with the program since he graduated high school. That’s probably something DeBoer wanted to reward.

Alabama’s A-day validated that he made the right decision to focus on the players already on the roster and not dip into the portal for a quarterback. Here’s what DeBoer learned about the quarterback position and why Alabama fans shouldn’t be worried.

Alabama fans shouldn’t be worried about their quarterback situation after positive A-Day from one quarterback in particular

Simpson was the consensus standout quarterback for the Crimson Tide during the modified A-Day. While he didn’t look elite, he played better than Mack and Russell. He didn’t have any turnovers during his reps, per Alabama reporter Nick Kelly.

DeBoer said no decisions about the quarterback position will be made following A-Day. That said, what it should do is give him a little more clarity. Simpson was probably the guy all along. DeBoer can’t take any unnecessary risks with the most important position on the field.

Simpson is a veteran, knows the system and program and has had a chance to learn from Bryce Young and Milroe. He’s the best option for the Crimson Tide, at least to start. His experience will go a long way this fall.

The downside is he’ll be in a pressure situation, following Milroe. While Milroe was more known for his athleticism rather than his elite quarterback play, he won. Simpson will have to uphold that same winning standard Alabama has prided itself on for years during the Nick Saban era.

DeBoer needs the team to continue to win too. He can’t afford to suffer losses to teams he’s expected to beat. The good thing is he’s putting his faith in an experienced player rather than a true freshman.

He hasn’t made any decisions yet. But if Saturday’s A-Day game was any indication, he probably already knows who’s starting game one, even if he won’t officially announce it yet.