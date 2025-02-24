A.J. Hinch's praise for Gleyber Torres sure feels like a shot at Brian Cashman, Yankees

Gleyber Torres tenure with the New York Yankees did not end well. Torres was a scapegoat of sorts for a 2024 season which ended just short of a World Series title, as the Yankees lost in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. One common criticism of Torres is that he struggled defensively, and didn't run the basepaths hard enough. Yet, despite all of that, Torres slashed .257/.330/.378 with 15 home runs. He is a two-time All-Star in the American League, and had 1.8 WAR last season.

Torres is no longer the elite prospect the Yankees acquired in the Aroldis Chapman trade. At one point, Torres was untouchable via trade. This past deadline, the Yankees were open to a discussion. The Tigers signed Torres, who needed a fresh start, to a one-year, $15 million contract this past winter. Torres wanted a chance to prove himself, and the Tigers are a contender after making the postseason this past October.

“He’s been really great to talk to and digest a lot of what he’s experienced, both in the regular season and the postseason,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. “He’s been an open book when it’s come to hearing from us on what adjustments he needs to make to be the best version of himself the longest. We’re really happy with his potential and what he can add to our team."

Did AJ Hinch take shots at the Yankees for Gleyber Torres treatment?

Hinch also added that Torres brings with him a culture of winning, and that he wants to be coached hard. It's unclear if he meant either of his comments as a shot at the Yankees, but it's odd New York let an infielder the caliber of Torres walk. A fresh start is sometimes necessary, but the Yankees still lack some infield depth Torres could fill, even at $15 million.

“He wants to be good, he likes winning,” Hinch said. “He wants to continue to get better. He’s asked to be coached and coached hard, and we’re going to do it.”

Torres will play second base for Detroit to open the season. The Tigers infield has a lot of holes, including at third base, where Jace Jung is expected to get the Opening Day nod barring struggles in spring training.

Detroit's lineup is a struggle bus. With the Yankees, Torres was seen as a weakness. With the Tigers, Gleyber will hit in the middle of the lineup, and thrive at that.