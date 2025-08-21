A'ja Wilson has officially reached a level that no WNBA player ever has

The Las Vegas Aces’ season started quite confusing for fans of the franchise. With so many ups, downs, injuries, and struggles, it was questionable if the team would even make the playoffs. Now, the 2022 and 2023 WNBA champions are on an eight-game winning streak, have only lost three of their last 12 games, and are tied for fifth in the standings. The turnaround came right after the All-Star Break had been spearheaded by none other than A’ja Wilson, the defending MVP.

The win streak began on Aug. 3, when Wilson dropped 14 points and 14 rebounds against the Golden State Valkyries. This season, she is tied with Alyssa Thomas for second in the WNBA in double-doubles (16). This game started the hot streak for Wilson, who went on to drop 29 points on her 29th birthday against the Seattle Storm on Aug. 8.

On Aug. 10, Wilson became the first player in league history to record 30 or more points along with 20 or more rebounds in a win against the Connecticut Sun.

The Aces had a huge win days later against the defending champion New York Liberty, when Wilson had another double-double. On Aug. 15, Wilson had 30 points and 16 rebounds against the Phoenix Mercury in a huge road win, making her the league history leader with the most 30-15 double-double games.

She made more history against the Dallas Wins in a 106-87 win on Aug. 17 with her 34 points, eight rebounds, three block, two steal, one assist game. Wilson now has the most games in league history with 20 or more points, five or more rebounds, two or more steals, and two or more blocks.

Does the defending MVP deserve to be at the top of the MVP rankings now as she’s helped the Aces save their season?

“I mean, it’s hard to ignore when you’re dropping 30 every night,” Aces head coach Becky Hammon told reporters after the Dallas game. “The team is playing better; that always helps. But again, her efficiency, you know, getting 30 on however many shots is quite an accomplishment. But even A would tell you she’s more interested in the wins… Sometimes with A, the other teams, obviously, she’s right at the top of the scouting report.”

Wilson is the only player in the WNBA this season to rank top 3 in points (22.9), rebounds (10.0), steals (1.6), and blocks (1.3).

A’ja Wilson’s on top 👏 top 👏 top 👏… literally@_ajawilson22 is the only player in the @wnba that ranks in the Top 3 for points, rebounds, steals, and blocks.#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/OefhD7QbOu — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 21, 2025

Don't worry — two days later, on Aug. 19, Wilson had another double-double with a 32-point, 12-rebound performance in a massive win against the Atlanta Dream.

According to @WBBTimeline, A’ja Wilson is just the 2nd player in #WNBA history to record two consecutive 30-pt/8-reb/5 stock performances while shooting 50% from the field



Wilson also did this in 2023. #MVPWatch pic.twitter.com/9jvPLOO5yx — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) August 20, 2025

Wilson won her record-tying third Kia WNBA MVP Award last season, having also earned the honor in 2020 and 2022. She is the fourth player in WNBA history to win three MVPs, joining Sheryl Swoopes (2000, 2002, and 2005), Lisa Leslie (2001, 2004, and 2006), and Lauren Jackson (2003, 2007, and 2010).

A'ja Wilson continues her dominance 😤 pic.twitter.com/zCYf7kuUHl — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 20, 2025

A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier are locked in an MVP race

Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx entered this season as the top contender for MVP. But her late-season injury changes things. Minnesota (28-6) is still atop the league standings. But an ankle injury has kept her out of play since Aug. 2. Despite the injury, Collier leads the league in scoring (23.5 PPG) and ranks top-10 in average steals (1.8), blocks (1.6), and rebounds (7.5) per game.

Even though there are no league-mandated qualifications to win MVP, she has already missed eight games — or 18.2% of the regular season. She is questionable for the Lynx’s Thursday night game, but head coach Cheryl Reeve has said they expect her back before the regular season ends on Sept. 11.

Wilsson currently sits second behind Collier in scoring (22.6 PPG) and is second in rebounding (10.0) behind Angel Reese. During the Aces’ league-leading eight-game win streak, Wilson is averaging 26.9 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks.