A'ja Wilson's WNBA scoring record is already in danger

A'ja Wilson made history last season when she averaged 26.9 points per game, scoring 1,021 total regular season points through the 38 games she played. She broke the records for points per game in a season, as well as total points in a season. With more WNBA superstars rising, as well as the length of the WNBA increasing as well, how long can those records by Wilson stay intact?

Well, one WNBA player is proving it might not take very long. Napheesa Collier was right behind Wilson in 2024 MVP talks, but Wilson was just too good to have any real contest. This year, Collier has jumped out as an early front-runner for the award, and could likely beat Wilson's scoring record on both fronts, averages and total points.

Napheesa Collier has a chance to break A'ja Wilson's brand-new scoring record

The first thing working in Collier's favor is the increased amount of WNBA games this season compared to last. While Wilson played 38, there were 40 games total per team in 2024. In 2025, the WNBA increased the number of games to 44. If Napheesa theoretically plays every game this season, she has six more games than Wilson had last season to rack up the points. Napheesa played less games in 2024, only 34 compared to Wilson's 38, mostly due to the rest after the Olympics along with a few other minor tweaks she rested for. She averaged 20.4 points per game and scored 694 points total.

To kick off 2025, Collier is currently averaging 26.8 points per game through five games, nearly identical to Wilson's average from last season. While that number may fluctuate as the season progresses, Collier looks so good on the court that she could very well stay around there.

For hypothetical purposes, if Collier kept up that average of 26.8 points per game through all 44 games, she would score a total of 1,179 points in the season and take the record for points in a single season. Even if Collier only played 40 out of 44 games this season, and averaged 26.8 points per game, she'd finish with 1,072 points, still beating Wilson's record from last year.

It's not as simple as it seems on paper, as Wilson's 26.9 points per game in 2024 was the best anyone has ever performed in that category in 28 WNBA seasons. Plus, Phee's production will go down now that Kayla McBride is back for the Lynx, as we saw in their game against Seattle on Wednesday night when Collier finished with 16 points. Still, Napheesa only needs to average 23.2 points per game through 44 games this season to finish with 1,022 points and break the record. She is certainly capable of that, and if she can stay healthy the entire season, we may see another WNBA record broken.