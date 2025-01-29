A Jimmy Butler trade to Philadelphia for Paul George would be the most chaotic outcome
By Quinn Everts
The cycle of trade rumors in the NBA always starts with a rumor that fans think could never happen. Then a little time goes by, and fans start to think that the trade they once thought was crazy isn't really that crazy. Then rumors come out about possible packages, everyone gets on their trade machine of choice, and eventually, the once-unthinkable trade goes through.
Right now, a potential Jimmy Butler for Paul George swap between the Sixers and Heat is squarely in the "that could never happen" phase of rumors.
The thought of Butler returning to Philly isn't unthinkable — but him being traded for Paul George, who just signed a max contract last summer — doesn't feel realistic, especially with the Sixers front office reportedly telling George they will not trade him in year one of his contract, but... it might be.
According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the Sixers could "quietly" emerge as a suitor for Butler as he forces his way out of Miami and to anywhere else — except all the places he said no to.
Philadelphia and Miami both need changes
The biggest reason this trade might make sense is a pretty simple one — both teams need to switch things up in a hurry. Philadelphia is quickly falling out of any sort of contention, and Miami is trying to get rid of Butler as quickly as possible. Desperation on both sides could lead to a deal!
Frankly... this trade might actually help both teams. It would definitely help Miami, which would be getting Paul George for basically free. It would probably help Philadelphia, just because a change in roster probably couldn't hurt.
This would be the most impactful might as well trade in NBA history.