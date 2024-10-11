A surprising 76ers lineup that could play important minutes
The Philadelphia 76ers will look different this season. Paul George is the obvious focal point for the changes made in South Philly, but Daryl Morey went much further in reshaping his roster. The Sixers' second unit is almost completely different than it was a season ago. Kelly Oubre Jr., Kyle Lowry, and KJ Martin all re-signed, but each is returning to a vastly different role.
It's not hard to suss out the starting lineup for Nick Nurse's squad. Embiid, Maxey, George, Oubre, and newcomer Caleb Martin should begin each game on the floor together. There's a case for either Kyle Lowry or Eric Gordon in the backcourt over Oubre, but size and versatility is understandably the name of the game these days.
That said, Lowry and Gordon are expected to see plenty of reps in the backcourt, both next to Maxey and in his stead. Andre Drummond will command backup center minutes, while Guerschon Yabusele, KJ Martin, and Ricky Council are all in the mix for wing minutes.
Perhaps the most interesting Sixer, however, is Jared McCain, the No. 16 pick in June's NBA Draft. We don't often talk about rookies with well-established contenders, but McCain has been making waves at Sixers training camp. From Tony Jones of The Athletic:
"Multiple team sources indicate McCain has played extremely well in camp, especially on offense. He's played without fear, but most importantly, with patience and aplomb. He's a highly skilled guard who has a chance to be impactful at all three levels and can play both spots in the backcourt."
McCain performed admirably in his preseason debut against the New Zealand Breakers, tallying 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 5-of-14 shooting (4-of-9 from deep). It was not his most efficient outing inside the arc, but McCain did play with an admirable fearlessness, which is essential for 20-year-olds trying to carve out a niche at the NBA level.
We discussed McCain at length in the latest episode of The Sixer Sense Podcast. When ranking the entire Sixers roster, both myself (No. 8) and Lucas Johnson (No. 9), my co-host, slotted McCain in the top-10. While a blanket ranking does not reveal much about the exact dynamics of a rotation, we both feel strongly that McCain will outperform Eric Gordon (and potentially even Kyle Lowry) as the season progresses.
Why Jared McCain in the 76ers starting lineup isn't as far-fetched as you think
He won't start the season in the starting five — maybe not even the regular nine or 10-man rotation — but McCain should quickly establish his presence in the 76ers' lineup. To quote Jones' report, "in this collective bargaining agreement era, threading a roster between the present and future is essential."
That it is. The 76ers burned all their cap space on long-term max contracts for Embiid, Maxey, and George. Now it's time for Daryl Morey to work the margins. The best way to stockpile affordable depth around a talented star apparatus is the draft. The sooner a player like McCain blossoms, the better. Philadelphia did an incredible job finding bench talent on the cheap this summer, but in terms of staying power, few non-starters on the 76ers roster will ever come close to McCain.
I'd be completely unsurprised if this is the Sixers' starting lineup by the end of the season.
Pos.
Name
Age
PG
Tyrese Maxey
23
SG
Jared McCain
20
SF
Paul George
34
PF
Caleb Martin
29
C
Joel Embiid
30
McCain's skill set is perfectly tailored to this role. There's a reason Philadelphia kept its pick instead of trading it. There is surface-level concern about the lack of size between Maxey and McCain, who are both listed around 6-foot-3, but McCain plays much bigger than his listed height. He's built strong, offering a dependable presence on the glass and real muscle at the point of attack on defense.
As for the offensive fit, it's pretty much perfect. McCain isn't overly quick, but the Sixers have Maxey to tilt a defense and put pressure on the rim. McCain is an elite shooter, either spotting up or coming off screens, and he's a whip-smart secondary playmaker, comfortable running the occasional pick-and-roll or attacking an errant closeout. He doesn't get much elevation around the rim, but McCain was extremely efficient from 2-point range at Duke, largely due to his touch on floaters and his ability to translate strength into driving or finishing angles.
A hard-nosed, two-way guard who bombs 3s, passes at a high level, and looks composed with the ball in his hands is exactly what the Sixers need in the backcourt next to Maxey. Kelly Oubre earned his stripes with Philadelphia last season, but his score-first mentality is slightly less essential with George in the lineup as a third banana. The Sixers could get more out of Oubre as a second unit spark plug, using him in a more freeing sixth man role.
Never, ever count on rookies to start and contribute on a team with championship aspirations. That said, McCain has what it takes to break the mold and surprise folks.