A tale of two jumpers: Mikal Bridges’ new shot looks even worse next to Jayson Tatum
NBA fans are celebrating the start of the season by watching the Boston Celtics begin their title defense against the New York Knicks on primetime TV. Fans, who have no other games to watch are clearly noticing two key players shooting motions as the first game of the season gets underway.
Mikel Bridges, who struggled on the defensive floor as well, did not score in the first half of the game going 0-5 from the floor in 18 minutes of play.
Bridges, who shot 43 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three last season with the Nets made his regular season debut with an incredibly awkward jumper. He overextends his arms as the wing gets into motion to shoot. By comparison, his shot last season was a lot smoother with the wing not waiting a half second on his extension.
This struggle is likely no surprise to Knicks faithful as the former Sun struggled to shoot in the preseason going 2-for-19 on threes.
While Bridges shooting form may need some work, it's clear that Jayson Tatum's jump shot motion is looking extremely good.
The former Olympic athlete has scored 25 points at halftime on a solid 75 percent shooting in the first half. This form looks extremely smooth with the entire shot motion looking extremely quick.
As fans revel in basketball being back, it's clear that fans are buzzing about both players' new jumpers for differing reasons.
Fans buzzing about Mikel Bridges and Jayson Tatum for opposing reasons
Jayson Tatum, who looks to lead the Celtics towards another title this season is certainly seeing some love right now with the entire community making some positive commentary on the veteran's first half play.
While Tatum's jumper has been celebrated online as extremely clean, it's clear that NBA fans are not liking Bridges' jumper with the entire community roasting him for this poor shooting form.
Look at the end of the day, there is plenty of time for Bridges to get his jumper fixed. Still, fans should be worried about Bridges' offensive production to start the season and wonder why the former Net changed his form this offseason.