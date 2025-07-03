Aari McDonald: The impactful player the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark needed

As of today, the Indiana Fever are at the top of the WNBA. No, it’s not because of their 8-8 record on the season or the star players they have on their roster. It’s because they are the newest Commissioners Cup champions after defeating the Minnesota Lynx Tuesday night. Through the first month of the season, it’s been a rollercoaster journey for the Fever. While they’ve shown signs of dominance, they’ve also shown signs of weakness as they lost three of their previous four games.

It’s hard to win in the WNBA when you’re constantly having to make adjustments. The Fever have had their challenges due to injuries as well as new players trying to adjust to the system. The biggest story thus far is point guard Caitlin Clark as she’s currently dealing with a groin injury. The superstar missed a few weeks from late May to early June due to the injury. Despite Clark returning to the Fever on June 14, she’s out once again with no timetable to return.

The Fever are not the same team due to the absence of Clark. As the point guard, she’s the general of the offense. Clark’s terrific playmaking in the Fever’s halfcourt offense allows the team to play efficiently on that end of the floor. In her absence, the team struggles with ball movement and finding quality shots. While Clark continues to miss games, the Fever had to make a decision. That’s when they decided to sign point guard Aari McDonald on a hardship contract on June 2.

Aari McDonald has been a game-changer for the Indiana Fever

Many became familiar with McDonald following her miraculous run during the 2021 NCAA Tournament, leading the Arizona Wildcats to the National Championship game. Since that point, McDonald has been a productive WNBA player. She spent her first three seasons with the Atlanta Dream while spending last season with the Los Angeles Sparks.

McDonald provides versatility for the Fever. No, I can’t say she’s just as phenomenal of a passer as Caitlin Clark is. However, McDonald has done a terrific job running the Fever’s offense. She does a great job of initiating ball movement as well as continuing to find ways to score. McDonald is a matchup nightmare for most opposing point guards due to her speed. While she can shoot the ball at a high level, she thrives in attacking downhill by finishing and finding an open teammate.

The Fever went 2-1 in McDonald’s first three games of the season. Her presence brought new life to the team as they had to find a way to win without one of their best players. Unfortunately, McDonald was waived by the Fever as Clark was nearing her return. Sure, it was bittersweet to be waived after three games played. However, McDonald’s value as a player increased during her short span in Indiana.

The WNBA is a cutthroat league when it comes to teams waiving their players. There are limited roster spots on each team, which means talented players will more likely not be on a roster. McDonald understood that her time in Indiana was temporary. Luckily, she made the most of it by producing on both ends. The best thing for players who are not on roster spots is to stay ready for an opportunity. With that being said, McDonald rejoined the Fever two weeks later as she signed for the rest of the season.

Adversity continued to strike Indiana in this early season. Veteran forward DeWanna Bonner decided to leave the team while Clark once again went out due to injury. Clark’s absence meant it was time for McDonald to once again take charge as the starting point guard. The Fever lost a tough matchup on June 26 against the Los Angeles Sparks on their home floor. Luckily, they bounced back the next night on the road against the Dallas Wings. In a contest that was expected to center around the matchup between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, McDonald was one of the shining factors with 13 points and six assists on 66 percent shooting. The momentum continued as she scored 12 points in the Commissioner's Cup game as well.

McDonald could potentially be the piece that Indiana was missing. They needed a player who provided fierce energy on both ends of the floor. Once Clark makes her return. McDonald can remain an impactful player for the Fever but in the second unit. Being the backup point guard still has its big responsibilities, depending on which lineups they’re placed in. In a short time, McDonald has shown she can play next to any of her teammates. As the season progresses, her presence on both ends will continue to be a major factor in Indiana’s success.