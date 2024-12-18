Aaron Boone comments suggest Yankees don't know what the plan is for Cody Bellinger
By Quinn Everts
In the aftermath of the New York Yankees acquiring Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs, reports said the former MVP was going to man center field for the Yankees in 2025. But according to Yanks manager Aaron Boone, that's anything but decided, saying it's "fake news" that Bellinger in center field has been decided.
Boone's probably being honest here; it was a little strange how quicky the Belli in center field reports came out, anyway. With how comfortable he is playing left field and first base, assigning him a position months before Spring Training didn't seem to serve much purpose for the Yankees.
Jasson Dominguez in center field is still in play
Yankees fans were extra confused by the early announcement of Bellinger to center because it likely meant that top prospect Jasson Dominguez was shifting to left field. But now, with Bellinger potentially manning left field or first base — or hopping around between the three positions — Dominguez' every day center field spot might be back in play.
The most sensical outfield formation is Bellinger in left, Dominguez in center and Aaron Judge in right, with first base being manned by whichever free agent the Yankees inevitably sign in the coming days — Christian Walker seems to be the most likely candidate to take over first base on a daily basis.
Not knowing where to put Cody Bellinger isn't the worst problem a team can have. But with his comfort in left and Dominguez still trying to find his footing in the MLB, that formation probably makes the most sense for 2025.