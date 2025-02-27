Aaron Boone contract details won't talk Yankees fans off the ledge any time soon

The New York Yankees have always had the World Series or bust mentality, and that holds true with fans. If the team doesn't win a World Series, the fanbase wants to see the team either make some free agency moves or trades, or see change.

For Aaron Boone, he does have the regular season success since arriving in 2018, but no World Series title to show for it. Boone is a polarizing figure in Yankees land, as his in-game decision-making is suspect at times (i.e. bullpen) and is overly protective of his players (regardless of whether they start or are bench options). Yet, Boone ash the support of not only the players in the clubhouse, but also of owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman.

With one year left on his contract, the Yankees officially handed Boone a two-year contract extension, which officially runs through the 2027 season. While Yankees fans knew that this move was inevitable, there were no details of Boone's new contract. Unitl now.

Aaron Boone contract extension details, revealed

According to New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman (subscription required), the Yankees increased his pay for the 2025 season to $4.5 million, while earning $5.0 million and $5.5 million in each of the next two years. With that, Boone's new deal is $15 million over three years.

With this new deal, Boone is now at the upper echelon of manager salary, behind Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs and Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Boone has a 603-429 overall record in the regular season and a 22-23 postseason record.

Cashman said before this deal became official that they were afraid that there would be a "feeding frenzy" among other teams who would try to sign him.

Whether it's Boone's decision making, his leniency towards players, or stressing positive takeaways from the team's most brutal losses of the season, he's not a universally beloved figure in the fanbase. In fact, he faces the brunt of the criticism whether it's fans, media, or other teams. Look no further than the Dodgers criticizing the Yankees' lack of fundamentals in the World Series.

But the thing is, he has the team bought in, whether fans like his method in doing so or not. But he knows the only way to silence the critics is to win the Yankees their 28th World Series title.