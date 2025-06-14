Aaron Boone ejected as controversial replay call has Yankees fans furious

The New York Yankees were revitalized after Aaron Judge launched a game-tying home run off Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet with one out in the top of the ninth. But all those good vibes quickly turned sour in the top of the 10th, thanks to a combination of questionable base-running and even more questionable umpiring.

Anthony Volpe began the frame as the ghost runner at second base, but he was thrown out trying to steal third with nobody out. The umpires ruled Volpe safe on the field, but the call was overturned on replay review; it was close, and you certainly could've understood why New York would've allowed the original ruling to stand, but it did appear they got it right in the end.

You can't say as much for the next replay, though. With two outs and no one on, DJ LeMahieu lined what could have been a crucial double down the right-field line. But first-base umpire Jeremie Rehak ruled it foul. The Yankees immediately challenged, and it appeared that they had a compelling case upon replays down the line:

If that’s not a fair ball then I don’t know what a fair ball is. #RepBX | #Yankees pic.twitter.com/vXzqAGfDnd — Depressed New York Fan (@JudgeEnjoyer) June 14, 2025

After what felt like forever, though, the replay crew in New York decided they didn't have enough evidence to overturn the call on the field. Aaron Boone, as you might imagine, was not pleased, throwing his gum out of the dugout and immediately getting ejected.

Status alert: Aaron Boone ejected Friday.pic.twitter.com/JRuaixrnp2 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 14, 2025

Of course, the umpires on the field weren't responsible for the review, and the play was so close and happened so fast that you can understand how Rehak might've missed it. None of that was any comfort to Boone and the Yankees in a crucial spot against an arch rival, though; even the normally mild-mannered LeMahieu eventually got run after grounding out to end the inning.

Now DJ LeMahieu is ejected. You can't make this circus up. pic.twitter.com/q3qzxnVK0M — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) June 14, 2025

And things got even worse in the bottom half, when catcher Carlos Narvaez — acquired from New York at the start of the season — hit a game-winning double off the Green Monster.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Yankees fans erupt after controversial review rules DJ LeMahieu's potential double a foul ball

Yankees fans were ... not happy on social media, to say the least. Again, it's not as though this was a glaringly obvious miss, but it sure did look for all the world like LeMahieu's line drive caught chalk. Instead, the top of the inning was over, and Boston got to bat in the bottom half with a chance to walk off a divisional win.

that should be a fair ball and DJ needs to be at 2nd — Bryan (@bryanv1234) June 14, 2025

FAIR BALL!!!!! — Misael (@Bigbronxnyc) June 14, 2025

How can you take that long to get a call wrong. Ball hit the chalk, should have been fair. — j (@j_ns93) June 14, 2025

Not enough to overturn safe call at 3rd gets overturned and then an out of the zone strike 3 call to get the 2nd out. Then a foul ball call on an obvious fair ball 😭😭😭 wow — YG (@Dirty6laze) June 14, 2025

The Yankees should point plenty of blame at the themselves for this loss; they managed exactly one run all night, and Volpe's decision to try and steal third base was reckless at best no matter how the ruling shook out. But they sure would've loved to have had the chance to get one more at-bat with a runner in scoring position in the top of the 10th, and who knows how things would've shaken out from there.