Aaron Boone finally came to realization Yankees fans have been pushing for

The New York Yankees entered play on Sunday two games behind the surprising Detroit Tigers in the American League standings. The Yanks have the second-best record in the AL despite some bullpen struggles. Much of that can be credited to Aaron Judge and New York's powerful lineup, but it's about time Aaron Boone did something to ensure the Bronx Bombers can actually hold the leads their elite bats provide them.

The Yankees acquired relief pitcher Devin Williams to be their closer in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers this winter. Williams is an elite closer at his best, but the Yankees have yet to benefit from that success so far this season. Overall, Williams has allowed 12 runs in eight innings, and 10 of those have been earned. That's not remotely good enough, and fresh off Williams blowing his first save of the season, Boone finally made the right call.

Aaron Boone removes Devin Williams from role as Yankees closer

Per Boone, Williams have been officially removed from the closer role, though he will surely still be asked to pitch in high-leverage situations for the team. Luke Weaver will now get the first chance to replace Williams as closer, even if only on a short-term basis. Boone added that he hopes Williams can get back on track in some non-save situations. Without the added pressure, perhaps Williams can pitch his way back into form, but for now the Yankees don't have time to waste. As Yanks Go Yard's Thomas Carannante pointed out, New York has been here before. The only difference is Juan Soto isn't around to bail them out this time around:

"Fast forward to 2025, and though Williams is a marquee name, he is owed nothing. He's a free agent after this season and has an incredibly poor playoff track record with a small three-game sample size. For as good as he was from 2020-2024, the Yankees don't have the luxury of allowing something this disastrous play out for any longer. They don't have Juan Soto further buoying the offense. Their starting rotation is depleted," Carannante wrote.

Clay Holmes blew a league-leading 13 games for the Yankees last season because Boone refused to pull the trigger. Thankfully, it appears Boone doesn't want to make that mistake again in 2025, especially with a red-hot Judge rounding into MVP form.

A lot has gone right for the Yankees in 2025, but the rotation and now bullpen remain a concern.