Aaron Boone's first impression of Max Fried shows what Braves are missing
By Austin Owens
After spending his first eight seasons in the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves, starting pitcher Max Fried joined the New York Yankees this winter on a massive eight-year, $218 million contract. Fried earned this big pay day by going 73-36 with a 3.07 ERA during his time with Atlanta. We know that his talent is elite.
With the Yankees looking for a redemption year in 2025, it was necessary that Brian Cashman found a way to upgrade the starting rotation. Having Gerrit Cole and Max Fried as a 1-2 punch is more than a luxury for Aaron Boone. However, it was not just Fried's skill that has already impressed his new manager.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Max Fried impresses Aaron Boone with presence
When most people get a chance to discuss what impresses them the most about Max Fried it is his unique curveball that at times seems unhittable. His natural competitive nature that he has displayed throughout his career (especially in the 2021 World Series) tends to turn heads as well. For Yankees manager Aaron Boone, it is simply how he carries himself.
In a press confrence, Boone said on Thursday, "He has made it a point to really interact with his teammates and get to know everyone. It's been how you hope a big a free agent acquisition is coming in. He seems happy and comfortable."
Boone could not rave enough about how Fried has shown up this spring and has made it a priority to connect with his new teammates. Some players need a period of time to figure out how they are going to fit in when they experience a change of scenery, but Fried is seizing the opportunity.
The comments Boone made about Fried's presence among the Yankees club reminds the Atlanta Braves just what they're missing. Atlanta lost both Fried and Charlie Morton in free agency this offseason and have yet to fill the vacancies they left behind.
The rumor is that the Braves are going to fill those spots internally with players like AJ Smith-Shawver, Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder, all of which are young. Atlanta could benefit from having another proven veteran in their rotation aside from Chris Sale.
Alex Anthopoulos seemingly did not try to retain Fried after dropping negotations once Fried declined Atlanta's qualifying offer. The Braves knew going into this offseason that Fried had pitched himself out of their price range but can't help but dream what could have been if the lefty stayed in Atlanta.