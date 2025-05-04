Aaron Boone is on the hot seat for Yankees thanks to this avoidable mistake

Aaron Boone is still making mistakes with the New York Yankees. Boone acts like a rookie manager despite being the head man in the New York dugout since 2017. Boone has plenty of experience on his side, but he has yet to win a World Series in The Bronx. If that is the Yankees ultimate goal, then what are they waiting on? Boone's latest May mistake, which involved not pinch hitting JC Escarra for Austin Wells, deserves an explanation. Unfortunately, Boone instead opted to pick at his ears and give a non-answer, a sight Yankees fans are all too familiar with.

Aaron Boone says that he did not think about pinch-hitting for J.C. Escarra in the 8th inning.



Boone also says that he was staying away from Anthony Volpe today pic.twitter.com/mvNSHTbutj — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 4, 2025

Well, who really knows? Boone is long into his managerial career at this point, yet his mistakes still drive one of the most engaged fanbases in MLB mad. Some of that is due to the social media age we live in, and columns like this one.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Aaron Boone has no one to blame for latest Yankees mistakes

Yet, much of it can be blamed on Boone himself, who fails to provide real explanations for his mistakes, and doesn't take accountability. Managers can be forgiven for a few errors across a 162-game season.

Boone, though, has made those same mistakes in the postseason and World Series. What happens in the regular season is mere practice for Boone, as he manages a team seemingly destined to make the playoffs in a weak American League. Yankees fans are right to want more.

The Yankees are capable, but they tend to make the same mistake more than once. It's why they kept Clay Holmes in the closer role far too long in 2024. Boone made an adjustment and pulled Devin Williams from the same position before he could become a source of frustration in New York, but it still took far too long.

Boone is an ideal clubhouse presence and his players love him. What he fails to do is adjust on the fly. Joe Torre isn't walking through those doors, but Yankees fans demand the best from any manager wearing pinstripes.

They are consistent. Thus far, Boone hasn't met the challenge, and it is up to him to meet the standard of wearing the most recognizable uniform in sports on a regular basis.