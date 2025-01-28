Aaron Boone's lackluster radio hit may actually light fire under Yankees GM Brian Cashman
The New York Yankees had a lot of work to do this offseason, especially after losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets. To his credit, Brian Cashman went to work immediately after Soto's decision, bringing in players like Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams, and Paul Goldschmidt to plug holes on New York's roster. The Yankees might not be better than they were in 2024 with Soto, but they've rebounded as well as a team realistically could.
While Cashman did well in his Soto pivot, New York's roster still feels rather incomplete. Sure, they're probably still the favorites to win the AL Pennant, but would seemingly struggle, on paper, against several of the NL's elite clubs.
In order to change that, Cashman ought to address areas of weakness on this Yankees' roster. First of all, the bullpen could use another arm, particularly from the left side. Their reported interest in Tim Hill would go a long way toward solving that problem. Second, the Yankees appear to be one infielder short. Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have two of the infield spots locked down, and Paul Goldschmidt replaced Anthony Rizzo at first base, but that's only three of the four infield spots. Not even the most optimistic Yankees fan would be excited about having one of DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, or Oswald Peraza playing regularly, yet, without another move, that's exactly what would happen.
In an appearance on a NY sports radio show, Boone said that the vacant infield spot would be decided in a competition between LeMahieu, Cabrera, and Peraza. Boone also led that statement off by saying "right now," potentially hinting at the possibility of a move being in the works to change the equation. Boone saying that might have been an unintentional hiccup, but might also end up giving Cashman the fuel he needs to get another move done.
If this was even a couple of years ago, LeMahieu would've been a solid option to start at the hot corner. In 2025, however, an argument can be made that he should be DFA'd. LeMahieu was one of the worst players in the sport in 2024, and considering his steep decline in recent years, there's no reason to believe he'll suddenly flip a switch. As for Cabrera and Peraza, neither of them have proven to be a starting-caliber player on a World Series-contending team.
A question worth asking is who would the Yankees even be looking to acquire? Alex Bregman is the biggest name on the open market, but the Yankees haven't been linked to him much at all. Ha-seong Kim would make a lot of sense, but the same lack of known interest applies. Could a Nolan Arenado trade come to fruition? We know that the St. Louis Cardinals are incredibly desperate to unload him.
Pretty much any proven option available would be an upgrade over what the Yankees have internally. Hopefully, Boone's (likely) unintentional hiccup will give Cashman the push he needs to continue upgrading this roster.