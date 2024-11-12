Aaron Boone’s reaction to Dodgers’ critiques proves why Yankees lost World Series
By Katie Nash
The Los Angeles Dodgers are on top of the world following their World Series victory. In fact, there Dodgers were already elated going into the series because they were playing the New York Yankees. The Dodgers felt as if they were hands down the better team, noting the Yankees' lack of fundamental baseball skills in a leaked scouting report.
This was never more evident than the Yankees' fifth-inning collapse in Game 5. Leading 5-0 going into the inning, they allowed five unearned runs thanks to two official errors and one horrendous defensive play that technically counted as an infield hit for Mookie Betts.
That one inning cost the Yankees the game. Although they would go onto recapture the lead, the Dodgers had too much momentum and got the tying and go-ahead runs off of sacrifice flies in the eighth and closed out the game and series thanks to excellent bullpen performances from Blake Treinen and Walker Buehler.
The Dodgers were not hesitant to call out the Yankees' poor fundamentals. Most notably, Joe Kelly called the series "a complete mismatch" noting that he believed the Yankees were the "eighth or ninth" best team in the postseason.
Aaron Boone expresses no urgency responding to World Series defeat
The Yankees have a lot of soul searching to do this offseason. Collapsing defensively the way they did is simply unacceptable, never mind the fact that they did so in the World Series, but Aaron Boone's response to the Dodgers' criticism leaves a lot to be desired.
Commenting on Kelly's remarks, Boone casually said that he was only "a little bit" bothered.
He went on to attempt to explain what when wrong for the Yankees. "The bottom line is, you know, we didn't play as well as we could've," he said. "Had a tough inning in Game 5" which was "the ultimate dissapointment."
Joe Kelly's words should be bothering Boone a lot more than they are, not because they are exaggerated, but because they are one-hundred percent true. The Yankees lost the World Series because they could not play fundamental baseball when it counted the most.
The lack of fundamentals is something that needs to be addressed immediately if Boone wants the Yankees to remain competitive in the future, but his casual response to the criticism makes it seem as if the Yankees were not at fault for their own demise.
What happened in the fifth inning of Game 5 was not a "disappointment" for the Yankees, but a preventable, completely unacceptable, and ultimately appalling implosion. That performance alone calls for a complete re-evaluation of how the Yankees approach the game.
Judging from Boone's lack of urgency in this interview, it is no wonder the Yankees lost the World Series. Were the Dodgers the better team? Absolutely. But that is not excuse for how the Yankees played and it seems as if Boone has no intention to actually fix the team's problems and will continue to bank on their talent compensating for their lack of fundamental skills.