Aaron Boone reveals why he pulled Anthony Rizzo from ALCS Game 1 late
Game 1 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) marked the return of New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who had been sidelined since fracturing two fingers on his right hand in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 28. Typically, this kind of injury requires six to eight weeks to fully heal, but Rizzo pushed through the pain to make his comeback, batting eighth in the Yankees lineup. He went 1-for-3, recording a single to center field in his first at-bat.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone made just one substitution during the game, replacing Rizzo with Oswaldo Cabrera in the ninth inning for the final three outs. Though no plays were made at first base after the switch, Boone faced questions about why he didn’t allow Rizzo to finish the game.
“He was just kinda physically and emotionally spent there late in the game,” Boone explained. “I felt like I needed to get him out of there and want to make sure I'm managing this properly with him.”
Rizzo missed the entire American League Division Series against the Kansas City Royals, as the Yankees opted to give him additional time to recover. Jon Berti and Oswaldo Cabrera filled in at first base during his absence. Despite doubts from fans about his early return, Rizzo assured everyone that his injury wouldn't keep him out for long.
Anthony Rizzo is playing through the pain
“It's just pain. It's temporary, and the 50,000 people in the stands and the adrenaline and what's at stake is going to outweigh any pain I'll be feeling,” Rizzo said.
In addition to his single, Rizzo worked a walk in the third inning, loading the bases after Aaron Judge scored on a wild pitch with Rizzo at the plate. The sequence advanced Giancarlo Stanton to third base, who later scored on another wild pitch thrown by Joey Cantillo.
The Yankees secured a 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, taking the lead in the ALCS. With Game 2 scheduled for tonight, Rizzo is expected to start again at first base, continuing to play through the discomfort of his injury.