Aaron Boone’s latest lineup claim should worry Yankees fans to their core

Aaron Boone is trying to find the best lineup for the New York Yankees in the 2025 season. Perhaps the biggest part of that conversation, at least to some degree, is who is going to be hitting in the leadoff spot this season. On Friday against the Blue Jays in spring training, though, we saw Boone experiment with a bit of an unconventional option.

Hitting leadoff against Toronto in Friday's contest was catcher Austin Wells, fresh off a solid rookie campaign. Wells made an impact right away hitting in that spot, sending a pitch over the outfield fence for a leadoff home run in the eventual 6-3 win for the Yankees. However, it was Boone said about Wells and the lineup after the game that was most notable.

Following the spring training game, Boone told MLB.com Yankees insider Bryan Hoch that Wells could potentially get a look as New York's leadoff hitter once the regular season begins.

"I think he is one of those guys that is going to get on," Boone said. "In the event I do versus right and versus left leadoff hitters, which is very possible, I could see Wells fitting into that mix. Certainly, I’ve been doing it with Jazz [Chisholm Jr.] and trying to give him some runway there. This is something I could see [with Wells]."

No disrespect to Wells, but that should worry Yankees fans down to the bone.

Aaron Boone suggests Austin Wells could hit leadoff for Yankees

Last year in his first full season, Wells played extremely well as a 24-year-old rookie. In 115 games, he ended the year with the Yankees slashing .229/.322/.395 with 13 home runs, 18 doubles and 55 RBI. That's a season that anyone would take from an up-and-coming catcher. However, I'm not so sure it's exactly what fans would want to see from a leadoff hitter.

At the same time, the worry that should result from this isn't solely about Wells. I don't believe he's a good option to be a leadoff hitter — he's a far more valuable bat in something like the No. 7 hole of the lineup, especially if he takes a step forward. The biggest issue that this highlights, though, is the uncertainty for the Pinstripes at the top of the lineup.

As Boone mentioned, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one option there, as is top prospect Jasson Dominguez. Perhaps there is also some consideration given to Anthon Volpe, though that's a bit harder to imagine. The truth is, this lineup doesn't have a traditional or even a certain leadoff hitter based on what we've seen to this point, which is a scary proposition.

The Yankees, even after losing Juan Soto, do have to feel confident in the heart of the order with Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, though that's less fearsome if Giancarlo Stanton's elbow injuries keep him out of action. But you'd feel a whole lot better about that if there was a surer thing to get on base in front of those guys batting leadoff.

More than anything, considering Wells to bat leadoff for the Yankees is a sign of mild desperation from Boone and Co. That's not what you want at this point of the spring and how New York ultimately elects to fill out the lineup card come Opening Day is something fans should be at least somewhat concerned about up to that point.