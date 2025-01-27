Aaron Glenn has no interest in a will-he, won’t-he relationship with Aaron Rodgers
By Quinn Everts
Analysts always talk about "setting the tone" during an actual game, but what about a coach setting the tone for his new team? Dan Campbell did that with the Lions thanks to his infamous "biting kneecaps" line, and new New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn is trying to do that by putting a stop to Aaron Rogers nonsense before it can begin in 2025.
According to Jay Glazer — who said he spoke directly with Glenn — the new Jets head man said he plans to "Go meet with Aaron Rodgers, and will definitely come up with a decision much sooner than later. I don’t wanna drag this out."
That might be easier said than done for Glenn — Rodgers will probably try to drag it out regardless — but Jets fans have to like the no-nonsense approach from Glenn, who's entering a near-impossible job as head coach of one of the worst-run teams in the NFL.
Aaron Rodgers doesn't provide enough on-field value in 2025
Personally, I think the "decision" that Glenn and Rodgers need to come to is a pretty easy one; Aaron Rodgers should not play quarterback for the Jets in 2025. He's not going to improve as a 41 year-old. His days as a top-flight NFL quarterback are far behind him, and his propensity for aloofness doesn't necessarily spell out "leader."
What benefit is there to bringing Rodgers back? How much upside is there with him behind center? There are some legitamate free agent quarterback options and the Jets have the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft. We know what Rodgers looks like at this stage of his career; it's not worth running back.
Give Aaron Glenn a rookie quarterback to develop so we can see how he grows a player. Start a new chapter. Pretend the Aaron Rodgers chapter never happened.