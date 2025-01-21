Aaron Glenn's New York Jets interview gives off smiling in a hostage situation vibes
By John Buhler
Hide the pain, Harold. The New York Jets will eventually hire their next head coach. With the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears having hired Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson respectively, that gives us five NFL teams still with head-coaching vacancies, including Gang Green. The top candidate to replace Robert Saleh in Florham Park has to be Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Glenn is also a serious candidate to get the New Orleans Saints position, a team he worked at more recently than the Jets. While Glenn did star in the Jets secondary that was nearly three decades ago. A lot has changed between now and then. Then again, some things are still forever the same, such as the Jets' inherent dysfunction. This is why his interview with the Jets seems like a hostage situation.
He may not be Hungarian. He may not look like David Gilmour of Pink Floyd fame, but expect for Glenn to laugh through the utter pain and sadness of this interview with the flightless Jets. In the words of Radiohead's "Bodysnatchers", blink your eyes. One for yes, two for no. I have no idea what you are talking about! It seems like the Jets will try their best to not let Glenn leave their building unsigned.
If Glenn leaves Florham Park as anything other than the Jets' next head coach, he will be the Saints'.
Glenn could be a home-run hire for the Jets, but he still have to overcome their major dysfunction.
Aaron Glenn is poised to be the next big head-coaching domino to fall
With Glenn's former Lions colleague taking over the Bears, their former star defensive coordinator becomes the next big hotshot candidate slated to get his own team. Outside of the Jets and Saints, the Dallas Cowboys, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders still need to hire a head coach. Jerry Jones will make the Dallas hire about himself. Las Vegas has to regroup after Johnson.
As for the Jaguars, they might be one of the better jobs still out there. Shahid Khan is an eccentric billionaire owner, but he really cares. Trent Baalke may have a label of being difficult to work with, but he does draft good players more often than not. Could this even be a team that Glenn potentially considers? It seems as though the Jaguars could go in a ton of different directions with their hiring.
I think after Glenn, the next big domino to fall will be Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady. He has Saints ties and could be a serious candidate for any of the other openings besides Dallas. As long as the Bills stay alive in the playoffs, the hiring cycle will remain open. Outside of maybe Kliff Kingsbury and maybe even Steve Spagnuolo, what other teams left playing have serious candidates?
Look for Glenn to make his decision soon. If it is the Jets, then Brady has to be the guy for the Saints.