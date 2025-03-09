Aaron Jones contract all but closes door on Sam Darnold return to Vikings

Quarterback Sam Darnold exceeded all reasonable expectations for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, but it's now obvious that will be his only season with the franchise. The team's decision to bring back Aaron Jones signals that they're ready for a changing of the guard under center.

Per a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings will pay Jones up to $20 million over the next two seasons with $13 million in guaranteed money. That's a healthy contract for a running back who will be playing his age 31 season in 2025. Handing Jones that kind of deal sends a clear signal that Minnesota is not saving the salary cap space to meet Darnold's contract demands.

Minnesota is getting back its back: Aaron Jones is re-signing with the Vikings on a two-year, $20 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus.

Aaron Jones signing means the Minnesota Vikings are likely out on Sam Darnold

Instead, the brain trust in Minnesota is actively working on making sure whoever plays quarterback for them next season has a lot of weapons to work with. Jordan Jefferson and Jordan Addison give the offense one of the best wide receiver duos in the league. Keeping Jones in the fold makes sure the Vikings have a running back capable of operating as a safety valve in their passing game.

That kind of safety valve will be particularly important if the Vikings elect to transition to J.J. McCarthy at the game's most important position. The top-10 pick in 2024 missed his entire rookie season due to injury but should be fully recovered in time to participate in training camp. Even so, he would theoretically step onto the field in Week 1 without any meaningful snaps as a professional.

The news that the Vikings are moving on without him does not do much to diminish Darnold's market in free agency. He is clearly the best quarterback in this year's free agent class. Numerous teams looking for a veteran starter will be working to make an aggressive offer for Darnold the moment free agency begins.

One underrated winner here is Daniel Jones. The Vikings brought him into the building after the Giants cut ties with him last year with an eye towards bringing him back in 2025. Minnesota does not have the cap space required to pay Darnold but the Jones deal leaves them enough wiggle room to add Jones on a good deal for a backup.

Change always seemed to be coming for the Vikings this offseason and keeping Jones signals a shift at the game's most important position.