I see dead people: Aaron Judge and Sam Darnold have something in common
By Lior Lampert
It took until Game 2 of the ALCS, but New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge finally made his presence felt this postseason.
Judge crushed a 414-foot home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Yankees a 6-2 lead over the Cleveland Guardians. All he needed was one swing to turn his fortunes around, synchronously giving New York a 2-0 series lead.
Addressing the media following his ship-righting performance, Judge paid homage to ex-New York Jets quarterback and current Minnesota Viking Sam Darnold.
"You never know on these windy, chilly nights what that ball is going to do when you hit the center here," Judge told reporters. "But the ghosts were pulling out there to Monument Park, that's for sure."
Aaron Judge and Sam Darnold both see ghosts in NY
In 2019, when Darnold was still with the Jets, he got caught saying he was "seeing ghosts" while mic'd up. However, unlike Judge, his infamous soundbite came during a blowout loss to the New England Patriots. Conversely, the Yankees slugger used the expression in a significantly more positive tone.
Darnold was seeing spooky spirits during a contest that was arguably his worst career single-game performance. He completed a paltry 11-of-32 passes for 86 scoreless yards and a whopping four interceptions. To put it in context, the phantoms he saw were similar to those from The Conjuring and Paranormal Activity for all the horror film fans. Meanwhile, Judge received a visit from Casper the Friendly Ghost.
The Judgian blast from the presumed AL MVP marked a high point in the Bronx Bomber's MLB journey. Contrarily, Darnold was living out a nightmare under the primetime lights of MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football. Still, both athletes faced supernatural experiences.
Fans of the New York baseball club hope the mentioned ghosts follow their stud outfielder to Cleveland. Judge and the Yankees are bracing for Game 3 in a hostile road environment at Progressive Field.