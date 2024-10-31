Aaron Judge breaks out of slump at perfect time, gives Yankees early life in Game 5: Best memes, tweets
By Scott Rogust
The pressure has been on Aaron Judge to have his World Series moment for the New York Yankees. The star is going to get the AL MVP for his efforts in the regular season, but the story throughout his career was that he struggles in the playoffs. In the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Judge didn't knock in his first run until the eighth inning of Game 4. With the bats coming to life againsst the low-leverage relief pitchers of the Dodgers, the hope from the Yankees was that the momentum would carry over into Game 5.
Did it ever, and Judge was the one to deliver it.
In the top of the first inning, Judge stepped into the batter's box to face Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty, who just walked Juan Soto. Judge needed only one pitch, and he sent the baseball flying deep into the right-center field stands to give the Yankees an early 2-0 lead in Game 5.
Yankees fans lose their minds after Aaron Judge hits first World Series HR of career in Game 5
To say Yankees fans were pumped up is an understatement, based on the reactions on social media.
Entering Game 5, Judge had gone 2-for-15 at the plate with two RBI and seven strikeouts. Now, after that at bat, you can add another hit and an additional two RBI.
The Yankees need to win out to have a chance to win their 28th World Series title. The next game they lose, the Commissioner's Trophy heads to Los Angeles. For the Yankees to have any chance to do that, they needed Judge's bat to come back to life.
Luckily for them, it appears that has happened, and the Yankees have the early momentum in Game 5 to send the World Series back to Los Angeles.