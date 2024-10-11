Aaron Judge's contract won't restrict Yankees' offer for Juan Soto
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees are heading back to the ALCS for the second time in the past three years after defeating the Kansas City Royals in four games in the ALDS on Thursday. The pressure was on for the Yankees, as they missed out on the postseason last year and acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto to help their chances in 2024. This was a year that manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman couldn't waste, as Soto is set to hit free agency this winter.
While the Yankees are the Yankees, and they have a reputation of spending big money on big-name players, team owner Hal Steinbrenner has stressed trying to cut down the payroll. But besides that, there is a rumor floating around that the Yankees would restrict their offer to Soto as a way to not offend captain Aaron Judge, who earns $40 million a year.
New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman addressed the rumor that the Yankees would want to cap their annual salary offer to Soto at $40 million as a way to not offend Judge. A person familiar with the matter told Heyman that it was a "lie," and that "no one has ever said anything like that."
Yankees won't restrict contract offer to Juan Soto due to Aaron Judge's deal
A previous deal preventing the Yankees from signing a top free agent came to light last winter. The Yankees were in on Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but ultimately bowed out of the running. Heyman had reported that the Yankees didn't want to give Yamamoto a deal that surpassed Gerrit Cole's $324 million contract. Yamamoto went on to sign for $325 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But with Soto, Judge's deal apparently won't be a hindrance to their pursuit. Heyman says that Judge is "a team guy" and "wants the team to be great."
Soto is going to command a gigantic contract this winter, perhaps well over $500 million total. Soto is only 25 years old and has established himself as one of the league's best hitters. He is an AL MVP candidate, but will likely lose out because his teammate in Judge had an even better season.
This season, Soto recorded a .288 batting average, a .419 on-base percentage, a .569 slugging percentage, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 128 runs, and 166 hits in 576 at-bats.
The hope for the Yankees after acquiring Soto was not only to help them win their 28th World Series. Rather, it was a way to convince Soto to sign with the team for the foreseeable future. However, Soto intends on testing the open market, and there are going to be no shortage of suitors that will be willing to give Soto one of the richest contracts in baseball.