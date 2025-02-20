Aaron Judge cracks open door to compete for Team USA in 2026 WBC

With all eyes on the start of MLB Spring Training this week, with the first game of the year kicking off between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers on the MLB Network, we focus our attention on a bombshell recently dropped by New York Yankee perennial MVP-candidate Aaron Judge.

Given the success of the World Baseball Classic in 2023, it's a fantastic thing for baseball that Judge has become open-minded to the idea of competing for Team USA in next year's classic.

Aaron Judge said he's open to playing in the 2026 WBC. If he does, it would be his first time participating.



Judge: "I think that'd be pretty fun. It'd be cool to represent your country. [Team USA] made it to the finals, but they didn't win it. So we gotta win it. We'll see." — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) February 19, 2025

In 2023, the Japan Samurai edged out Team USA in a 3-2 showdown for the ages, with Shohei Ohtani striking out then teammate Mike Trout for the win. Since then, Aaron Judge has become baseball's most prolific hitter, launching 37 homers in 107 games in 2023 and 58 more last season. This was, of course, after sending a career-high 62 baseballs into orbit in 2022.

A six-time All-Star and two-time MVP, Judge is routinely at the top of the leaderboard among vote-getters for MVP. With Shohei Ohtani now in the NL, Judge is consistently the man to beat after winning the award twice in the last three seasons.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.

Team USA's roster will be incredibly stacked

As for the next World Baseball Classic, we are still about a year away. The Tournament is set to kick off March 5-17, 2026. Based on this WBC preview, Team USA's roster looks as loaded as ever. Take a look at the potential lineup below:

Bobby Witt Jr. SS Mookie Betts 2B Aaron Judge RF Bryce Harper 1B Mike Trout CF Kyle Schwarber DH Kyle Tucker LF Will Smith C Gunnar Henderson 3B

Sliding into the three-hole is Judge, flanked by two former MVPs, Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper. With Trout currently projected to be in the fifth spot of the order, Team USA has four straight players in a row who have won the prestigious MVP Award. If Bobby Witt Jr., who came in second place in 2024, finds a way to take the top spot, that number may increase to five.

Everybody in the lineup is an All-Star, with seven of the nine having at least two All-Star honors under their belts. Ryan Helsley projects to win the closer role, but not much else is available on the pitching side yet. Regardless, adding Aaron Judge to Team USA may be all they need to win the championship in 2026.