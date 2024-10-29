Aaron Judge is failing as Yankees captain, and not because of his hitting
Aaron Judge, captain of the New York Yankees, has struggled in the postseason, facing the kind of adversity Yankees fans have rarely seen from their leaders. Down two games to none in the World Series, Judge and the team returned to the Bronx for a crucial three-game stretch, yet Judge himself wasn’t the one providing the motivational spark for a comeback.
As reported by Tom Verducci, "Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo held a team meeting before Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, reminiscent of the one he led in Game 5 of the 2016 World Series—an iconic moment that ultimately helped propel the Chicago Cubs to their historic championship."
A few key Yankees players understand what it’s like to fight back against the odds. Rizzo, who rallied the Cubs from a 3-1 deficit against the Cleveland Indians in 2016, knows the resilience it takes to overcome such challenges. Back in the lineup for the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, Rizzo has been clutch, batting .364 with a .924 OPS across eight postseason games.
Right fielder Juan Soto, too, has a history of overcoming deficits, having helped the Washington Nationals rally from a 3-2 series hole against the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series. Soto has arguably been one of the Yankees' most reliable hitters this postseason, hitting .326 with 9 RBIs and a 1.096 OPS across 12 games.
In stark contrast stands Aaron Judge, who has struggled to fulfill his captaincy role during this critical stretch. The anticipated 2024 regular season MVP has yet to match his regular-season performance, going just 1-for-12 (.083) with no RBIs and seven strikeouts across three games. Although Judge hasn’t publicly acknowledged the pressure of his first World Series appearance, he remains optimistic.
"All it takes is one—one swing, one at-bat, everything changes for us," Judge said post-game. "We know what it feels like with our backs against the wall…we've got a lot of veteran guys here. It just takes one game."
In support, Yankees fans rallied online, calling for a standing ovation before Judge’s first Game 3 at-bat, hoping the roar of 48,790 fans would give him the boost he needed. However, Judge’s first plate appearance saw him chase a 90-mph cutter out of the zone, continuing his slump with an 0-for-3 performance on the night.
Facing elimination, the Yankees now have to find a way to extend the series against a relentless Dodgers team in a do-or-die Game 4.