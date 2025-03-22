Aaron Judge’s first spring training HR proves he may be the new Tungsten Arm O’Doyle

The New York Yankees are looking to put last season behind them, despite making it to the World Series. The team lost Juan Soto to to the New York Mets in free agency, but they did bring in Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Devin Williams to help fill holes across the roster. But this spring, the team watched Gerrit Cole needing to undergo Tommy John surgery, Giancarlo Stanton dealing with an uncertain return timeline after tearing tendons in both elbows, Luis Gil sidelined due to a lat injury, and D.J. LeMahieu missing time due to a calf injury.

Even with the injuries, the Yankees still are considered favorites to return to the World Series, due in part to the weakness in the American League. As long as the Yankees have Aaron Judge healthy, they will stand a chance, right?

On Saturday, Judge hit his first home run of spring training, which traveled over the left field fence of George M. Steinbrenner Field and into the parking lot. With a runner on base, Judge extended the Yankees' lead to 3-0.

AARON JUDGE FIRST SPRING HOMER! pic.twitter.com/iBXtJPxH1f — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 22, 2025

While that would normally help increase the Yankees' odds of winning game, that wasn't the case on Saturday. In this case, Judge had his "Tungsten Arm O'Doyle" moment.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Aaron Judge has 'Tungsten Arm O'Doyle' moment in Yankees spring training loss to Phillies

The Yankees continued to pile it on in the bottom of the fourth inning, as they extended their lead to 7-0 after a sacrifice fly from Judge, RBI singles by Jasson Dominguez and J.C. Escarra, and Dominguez scoring after Goldschmidt walked with the bases loaded.

7-0, safe lead, right? Wrong.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Phillies scored eight unanswered runs. Eric Reyzelman only got one out in the inning as he surrendered a one-run walk to Elio Prado and a two-run double by Luis Verdugo. Even after being taken out of the game, Reyzelman was credited for Prado scoring after Felix Reyes reached on a fielding error and Marcus Lee Snag recording an RBI double. Leonardo Pestana, who entered the game in relief of Reyzelman, didn't help matters, as he gave up a three-run homer to Robert Moore, allowing the Phillies to take an 8-7 lead.

The @Phillies entered the 9th inning down 7-0.



This home run put them up 8-7! #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/lk6EknI97h — MLB (@MLB) March 22, 2025

The good thing is that this is just a spring training game, so it doesn't count. But, Judge overcoming what has been a sluggish spring (.138 batting average and .554 OPS) by hitting his first home run was pushed to the background due in part to the team giving up eight runs in the ninth inning.