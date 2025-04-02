Aaron Judge’s hot start puts Braves’ cold start into perspective

The New York Yankees have taken the baseball world by storm with the introduction of their new torpedo bats. With these bats, the team is off to such a fast start on offense that it's almost too good to believe. Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are two of the more notorious users of this new piece of technology, and they're both off to electric starts. While the new bats might not be for everybody, they're very clearly good for Volpe and Chisholm.

Even with the Yankees' success with the bat, the torpedo bats are not for Aaron Judge, and you can't really blame him. Judge has been the best hitter in baseball for the last few years, potentially since he entered the league, so it wouldn't make sense to change anything up.

Judge is also off to a hot start, but it has nothing to do with his bat. He's started so hot that he's currently outhitting an entire team.

Aaron Judge is hitting better than the entire Braves lineup

Through three games, Judge had tallied four home runs, two doubles, and 11 RBIs. This included a monster three home run game over the weekend. Through five games, the Atlanta Braves entire lineup had tallied four home runs, two doubles, and eight RBIs, good for stats just below Judge's. Considering this is an entire lineup against Judge makes it quite an embarrassing comparison for Atlanta.

On Tuesday, Judge went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts against the Arizona Diamondbacks. On the same night, the Braves were 3 for 29 with a double and a run scored in the loss to Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers. For those keeping track at home, that means the Braves have posted the same amount of home runs, one more double, and three less RBIs in 182 at-bats compared to Judge's 15 at-bats.

If this sounds ridiculous, it's because it absolutely is.

The Braves came into the season with playoff aspirations, but they haven't looked any better than the 2024 Chicago White Sox. While Atlanta will return Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. this season, they just lost Jurickson Profar to a PED suspension and Reynaldo Lopez to an arthroscopic shoulder surgery.

Hopefully for Atlanta, there are better days ahead.