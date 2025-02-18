Aaron Judge's attempted clap back at Juan Soto isn't fooling anybody
By Scott Rogust
One of the major storylines this MLB offseason was the Juan Soto sweepstakes. After helping the New York Yankees reach the World Series and finished third in AL MVP voting, Soto tested out free agency, and cashed in big time. Even though the Yankees were in the running with a 16-year, $760 million offer, Soto opted to sign with the Mets on a 15-year, $765 million offer.
Soto is now the face of the Mets, looking to bring the team their third World Series title, and maybe more. While signing the most lucrative contract in all of professional sports is a major factor into Soto signing, he also said he believed the Mets are more better set up to win a championship over the span of his contract.
Those comments had Yankees fans bitter, even though Soto spent one season on the team after being traded there by the San Diego Padres.
After reporting to spring training on Monday, Yankees captain Aaron Judge was asked about Soto leaving for the Mets due to him believing they had a better chance to contend for the World Series. Judge said that that's Soto's opinion, but that he "definitely disagrees him."
Judge said that he's excited Soto will remain in town, while also saying, "we're going to be battling back and forth for quite a few years."
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Aaron Judge disagrees with Juan Soto's belief of Mets being better built at contending for World Series than Yankees
The Yankees and Mets rivalry is back on and more heated than ever? While Judge wished Soto well, he did take exception to the fact that Soto likes the Mets' odds of winning championships than the Yankees.
With the Mets, they are a couple of months removed from reaching the NLCS in a year in which they were supposed to be rebuilding and developing their young prospects. Said young players like Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez took that next step. Add that to free agency and trade deadline acquisitions such as Sean Manaea and Jesse Winker stepping up, and you had the Mets' magical run to Game 6 of the NLCS.
This offseason, the Mets brought in Soto, A.J. Minter, Clay Holmes, and Jose Siri, while retaining Pete Alonso and Manaea. Those are some solid moves to add alongside Francisco Lindor, Vientos, and Alvarez.
As for the Yankees, they did do a solid job of pivoting away from Soto. Shortly after Soto agreed to terms with the Mets, the Yankees signed Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal and Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million contract, while trading for closer Devin Williams and outfielder Cody Bellinger.
While those were good moves for the Yankees to make to fill out their roster, they still have question marks heading into this season. The team appears to be opting for either D.J. LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, or Oswaldo Cabrera for third base. To make matters worse, Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with "high level" pain in both of his elbows. As any Yankees fan knows, Stanton is their best player once it's the postseason. Let's not forget that, along with Stanton, Soto played a significant role in the Yankees winning their first American League pennant since 2009. Let's not forget that the Yankees' track record of top prospects successfully transitioning to the majors hasn't been the greatest recently.
On paper, the Mets may be the more complete team. But for the Yankees, they may have the easier path, as the American League is weaker than the National League.
While Judge disagrees with Soto's assessment of the Mets, they do have a bright future ahead of them. We will learn whether Soto or Judge was right in the future.