Aaron Judge's gargantuan homer in Kansas City left baseball fans in disbelief

Despite regularly leaving us in awe over the course of his career, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge may have outdone himself this time. He absolutely crushed a two-run home run in his team's series-opening contest against the Kansas City Royals, mesmerizing everyone in Kauffman Stadium.

117.9 MPH

469 FEET



AARON JUDGE OBLITERATES THIS BASEBALL! pic.twitter.com/XOYcLnExqg — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2025

Judge took a middle-in fastball from Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron and launched a 117.9 mile-per-hour, 469-foot homer over the left-field wall. While Kansas City's venue is known as a pitcher-friendly park, the Bronx Bomber made it look awfully small, hitting a ball where balls don't usually go. Baseball enthusiasts everywhere, not just Yankees fans, couldn't help but marvel at this monstrous long ball; below are some of the best reactions.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Aaron Judge leaves the baseball world awestruck with a jaw-dropping HR vs. Royals

Imagine being able to do that💀 — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) June 10, 2025

No, frankly, we can't imagine being able to do what Judge did. Humans aren't supposed to do things like this. Subsequently, we can't help but ask: Is the Yankees' organizational centerpiece a robot?

Aaron Judge has hit 12 career home runs that have travelled at least 465 feet. This 469-foot shot is the 7th-longest of his career. https://t.co/rhbOBBTRwh — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 11, 2025

Somehow, this four-bagger doesn't even crack Judge's top five longest, coming in at No. 7 on the list (h/t MLB Stats). He's annihilated 12 dingers that have gone at least 465 feet. Unreal.

Aaron Judge just hit a home run that almost went over the Royals’ Hall of Fame at Kauffman Stadium. Estimated distance: 469 feet. I’ve been to hundreds of games here and never seen a ball hit there. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 10, 2025

Despite attending "hundreds" of games in Kansas City, ESPN's Jeff Passan never saw a ball hit over the club's Hall of Fame -- until now. The insider noted that the "Judgian blast" travelled an "estimated distance" of 469 feet, suggesting it may have been further. Numbers truly don't do this tater justice.

Surely there’s no one that would want to leave a Yankees team after hitting in front of Aaron Judge for more money and to a lesser franchise. — Matt Davis (@ByMattDavis) June 10, 2025

Who would be crazy enough to bypass the opportunity to bat ahead of Judge for years to come? Oh, wait. Juan Soto did that this past offseason when he chose to sign with the Yankees' crosstown rival, the New York Mets. A $5 million difference would change most people's lives. But not the latter, who was offered $760 million to stay in pinstripes, instead taking his talents to Queens for $765 million.

Aaron Judge is an animal — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 10, 2025

New York Knicks standout Josh Hart, the grandnephew of late and legendary catcher Elston Howard (the Yankees' first African American player), called Judge an "animal." If not a machine, a creature may be the next-best description. Regardless, the four-time Silver Slugger is not of this Earth.