Aaron Judge has Shohei Ohtani beat and then some

If you had to make an analogy, it would be a safe bet to identify New York Yankees’ outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers’ superstar Shohei Ohtani as this generation's Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire. The biggest difference is that Ohtani seems to have unfairly taken the spotlight from a better performing Judge.

It may be a little difficult to believe that anyone has been better than Ohtani but numbers do not lie. A StatHead graphic compared these two potential future hall of farmers thus far in 2025 and the statistics are mind-blowing.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Aaron Judge is dominating Shohei Ohtani

There are only three categories of which Ohtani has the upper-hand on Judge. Ohtani has three more plate appearances, one more home run and seven more stolen bases than Judge in the 2025. The last one is no surprise considering that baserunning isn’t exactly part of Judge’s game. Every other category the advantage goes to the New York Yankees’ captain.

Judge’s WAR is 3.7 to Ohtani’s 2.5 and the Yankees slugger has a batting average nearly 100 points better than Ohtani at .402. Ohtani is doing Hall of Fame things this season but Aaron Judge is putting together one of the most memorable single seasons of all-time.

Since these players are in different leagues, it seems pretty obvious that they are both on track to come away with another Most Valuable Player award at the end of this season. Naturally, all baseball fans will want to compare these two sluggers. If they were in the same league competing against each other for an MVP, by the numbers, Judge would have a major advantage that a lot of people do not realize simply because of the additional media coverage that Ohtani receives.